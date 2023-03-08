Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
WKN: A3C9Y0 ISIN: FR0014004L86 Ticker-Symbol: DAU0 
Tradegate
08.03.23
09:37 Uhr
162,00 Euro
-0,98
-0,60 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
162,70163,0011:43
162,50163,2011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.03.2023 | 10:10
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dassault Aviation: Egyptian Air Force: First Rafale export user to reach 10,000 flight hours

Egyptian Air Force:
First Rafale export user to reach 10,000 flight hours

(Saint-Cloud, France, March8, 2023) - In the presence of senior Egyptian authorities and Dassault Aviation representatives, a ceremony to celebrate the Rafale's 10,000 flight hours was held last week on the operational air base where the Egyptian Air Force's Rafale "Wild Wolves" squadron is stationed.

After an initial order in 2015, that made Egypt the Rafale's first export customer, followed by a second in 2021, the Rafale has now reached a new milestone thanks to the Egyptian Air Force: the first 10,000 flight hours operated by a user other than the French air forces.

This important milestone confirms the Rafale's technological and operational excellence, and attests to the quality of the training of Egyptian crews received in France. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of the systems and personnel put in place by Dassault Aviation to support the implementation of the aircraft in Egypt. Lastly, it illustrates the great skill of the Egyptian Air Force, which has carried out the transformation of its pilots and mechanics to the Rafale with ease and fluidity.

"Egypt has chosen the Rafale, recognizing its unique 'game-changer' character, to ensure its role in full sovereignty as a key player in the regional and international arena, in a demanding geopolitical context. Thiscelebration around the 10,000 flight hours of the Rafale salutes the great mastery of the Egyptian Air Force, the excellence of the Rafale, and honors Dassault Aviation, which has maintained strong relations with Egypt based on trust and commitment for nearly 50 years", said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel.: +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel.: +33

Defense Communication
Nathalie Bakhos - Tel.: +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_Rafale Egypt_10 000 flight hours_March (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/24811411-a0cd-4086-a836-57a51197f365)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.