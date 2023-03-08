First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - Observations status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061531944 HYDRACT Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status because there is an material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position. According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 8 March 2023. _______________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66