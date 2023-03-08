Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
WKN: A3CNKV ISIN: DK0061531944 
Frankfurt
08.03.23
09:32 Uhr
0,582 Euro
-0,058
-9,06 %
GlobeNewswire
08.03.2023 | 10:34
First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - Observations status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                Name

DK0061531944      HYDRACT



Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status because there is
an material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position. 

According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 8 March 2023.







_______________________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93
33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
