08.03.2023 | 10:06
DNA Oyj: DNA Plc's Annual Report 2022, which includes Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2022

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MARCH 2023 11:00 am (EET)

The PDF version of DNA's Annual Report 2022 includes DNA's Corporate Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Board of Directors' Report as well as Financial Statements consisting of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Parent Company Financial Statements.

The financial statements in the European single electronic reporting format (ESEF) are attached to the Finnish version of this stock exchange release as an XHTML file compressed to ZIP. In accordance with ESEF requirements, the main statements in the consolidated financial statements are marked with XBRL. The audit firm Ernst & Young has provided an independent auditor's assurance report in accordance with ISAE 3000 on the ESEF financial statements prepared by DNA.

The Annual Report (PDF) is available in Finnish and in English on DNA's website: https://corporate.dna.fi/finance/reports/annual-reports-and-csr-reports

More information:
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. Our purpose is to connect you to what matters most. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. Already for years, DNA customers have been among the world leaders in mobile data usage. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2022, our total revenue was EUR 997 million and we employ about 1,700 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.



