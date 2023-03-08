Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Battery Metals Corporation La Corne South Lithium Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration targeting on their mineral claims located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. In particular, the potential for lithium mineralization has recently become a new focus for the claims.

Preliminary review of the rock sampling results from the 2021 Q Battery Metals work program indicates elevated lithium in the area of the Boily-Berubé mineral showing. Table 1 summarizes rock samples that returned elevated lithium. The samples were obtained to test for VMS potential and were not targeted on rocks that might better return lithium results.

The Boily-Berubé mineral showing is documented as being associated with granitic pegmatites. Stripping carried out in 1989 exposed a pegmatitic vein containing molybdenite with some grains of pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite and malachite (GM49151). Several coarse quartz veins were exposed in the area of the showing, with some returning elevated molybdenum and bismuth values (GM16255).

The Lac Fiedmont South mineral showing, on the eastern margin of the Q Battery Metals claims, has similar geology to the Boily-Berubé, including molybdenite hosted in pegmatite.

Table 1 - Summary of 2021 Rock Sampling, elevated lithium

SampleID Lithology Code Lithology Summary UTM_E UTM_N SampType Li B0116756 I4 (AM) GG Ultramafic, coarse grained 298678 5353828 Grab 468 B0116786 V3B Basalt 298676 5353877 Grab 374 B0116758 I3A GM Gabbro 298679 5353848 Grab 203 B0116769 I3A PO AM Gabbro with pyrrhotite 298893 5353864 Grab 153 B0116771 V3B Basalt 298743 5353654 Grab 103 B0116763 V3B Basalt 298682 5353906 Grab 94

Initial review of historic drilling on the La Corne South indicates that pegmatitic rocks were intersected in drilling undertaken by Noranda Inc. in 2004, while they were exploring base metal targets. Not all of the core was sampled for lithium, but one hole (FIE-15-04-01, report GM62134) where sampling for lithium was undertaken, returned up to 333 ppm lithium (186.1-187.6 metres depth). This drill hole was collared one kilometre northwest of the Boily-Berubé showing. A summary of lithium results from this 2004 drill hole is provided on table 2. The drill hole was oriented at a -45 degree angle toward azimuth 054, intersecting komatiite with interstitial coarse grained granite. The drill hole also returned elevated copper and molybdenum values.

Table 2 - Summary of lithium results from drill hole FIE-15-04-01 (Noranda, 2004)

Hole id From (m) To (m) Sample id Length Li (ppm)

(PPm) FIE 15-04-01 171.9 173.4 502575 1.5 106 FIE 15-04-01 174 175.5 502577 1.5 120 FIE 15-04-01 186.1 187.6 502580 1.5 333

The reader is cautioned that historic trenching and drilling results reported by various operators have not been verified by Q Battery Metals.

Q Battery Metal's La Corne South Project contact the La Corne Batholith within the northern section of the claim block. The La Corne Batholith and the volcanic rocks on the margin of the batholith host several well-documented lithium deposits. Of particular significance, approximately 10 kilometres to the north, Sayona Mining Ltd is in the process of restarting the North American Lithium (NAL) mine. The NAL mine has a reported proven ore reserve of 1.2 million tonnes of 0.92% Li2O and probable reserve of 28 million tonnes of 0.96% Li2O (https://www.mining.com/sayona-raises-136m-for-quebec-lithium-projects-restart-in-2023/). The reader is cautioned that potential lithium resources that exist on properties outside of the Q Battery Metals claims are not direct indicators of lithium mineralization on the claims.

The La Corne lithium mineralization is hosted in a series of pegmatitic bodies that cut the hornblende granodiorite of the La Corne Batholite and the mafic volcanic group rocks. The NAL mineralization consists of spodumene, beryl, tantalite, molybdenite, bismithinite and lepidolite contained in granitic pegmatites (Sigeom).

Q Battery Metals is currently planning 2023 exploration programs on their lithium projects as well as continuing to test the best VMS targets outlined on the Mogold and PG Highway claims. The company is pleased with the indications of lithium mineralization documented in the historic work, with exploration designed to test the best targets. Lithium exploration will also be undertaken on the newly acquired Pegalith Project located north of Gatineau (see News Release dated February 6, 2023).

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting strategic metals and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Figure 1 - La Corne Batholith Lithium Projects and Q Battery Metals - Mogold and PG Highway Claims

