Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Battery Metals Corporation La Corne South Lithium Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration targeting on their mineral claims located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. In particular, the potential for lithium mineralization has recently become a new focus for the claims.
Preliminary review of the rock sampling results from the 2021 Q Battery Metals work program indicates elevated lithium in the area of the Boily-Berubé mineral showing. Table 1 summarizes rock samples that returned elevated lithium. The samples were obtained to test for VMS potential and were not targeted on rocks that might better return lithium results.
The Boily-Berubé mineral showing is documented as being associated with granitic pegmatites. Stripping carried out in 1989 exposed a pegmatitic vein containing molybdenite with some grains of pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite and malachite (GM49151). Several coarse quartz veins were exposed in the area of the showing, with some returning elevated molybdenum and bismuth values (GM16255).
The Lac Fiedmont South mineral showing, on the eastern margin of the Q Battery Metals claims, has similar geology to the Boily-Berubé, including molybdenite hosted in pegmatite.
Table 1 - Summary of 2021 Rock Sampling, elevated lithium
SampleID
Lithology Code
Lithology Summary
UTM_E
UTM_N
SampType
Li
B0116756
I4 (AM) GG
Ultramafic, coarse grained
298678
5353828
Grab
468
B0116786
V3B
Basalt
298676
5353877
Grab
374
B0116758
I3A GM
Gabbro
298679
5353848
Grab
203
B0116769
I3A PO AM
Gabbro with pyrrhotite
298893
5353864
Grab
153
B0116771
V3B
Basalt
298743
5353654
Grab
103
B0116763
V3B
Basalt
298682
5353906
Grab
94
Initial review of historic drilling on the La Corne South indicates that pegmatitic rocks were intersected in drilling undertaken by Noranda Inc. in 2004, while they were exploring base metal targets. Not all of the core was sampled for lithium, but one hole (FIE-15-04-01, report GM62134) where sampling for lithium was undertaken, returned up to 333 ppm lithium (186.1-187.6 metres depth). This drill hole was collared one kilometre northwest of the Boily-Berubé showing. A summary of lithium results from this 2004 drill hole is provided on table 2. The drill hole was oriented at a -45 degree angle toward azimuth 054, intersecting komatiite with interstitial coarse grained granite. The drill hole also returned elevated copper and molybdenum values.
Table 2 - Summary of lithium results from drill hole FIE-15-04-01 (Noranda, 2004)
Hole id
From (m)
To (m)
Sample id
Length
Li (ppm)
FIE 15-04-01
171.9
173.4
502575
1.5
106
FIE 15-04-01
174
175.5
502577
1.5
120
FIE 15-04-01
186.1
187.6
502580
1.5
333
The reader is cautioned that historic trenching and drilling results reported by various operators have not been verified by Q Battery Metals.
Q Battery Metal's La Corne South Project contact the La Corne Batholith within the northern section of the claim block. The La Corne Batholith and the volcanic rocks on the margin of the batholith host several well-documented lithium deposits. Of particular significance, approximately 10 kilometres to the north, Sayona Mining Ltd is in the process of restarting the North American Lithium (NAL) mine. The NAL mine has a reported proven ore reserve of 1.2 million tonnes of 0.92% Li2O and probable reserve of 28 million tonnes of 0.96% Li2O (https://www.mining.com/sayona-raises-136m-for-quebec-lithium-projects-restart-in-2023/). The reader is cautioned that potential lithium resources that exist on properties outside of the Q Battery Metals claims are not direct indicators of lithium mineralization on the claims.
The La Corne lithium mineralization is hosted in a series of pegmatitic bodies that cut the hornblende granodiorite of the La Corne Batholite and the mafic volcanic group rocks. The NAL mineralization consists of spodumene, beryl, tantalite, molybdenite, bismithinite and lepidolite contained in granitic pegmatites (Sigeom).
Q Battery Metals is currently planning 2023 exploration programs on their lithium projects as well as continuing to test the best VMS targets outlined on the Mogold and PG Highway claims. The company is pleased with the indications of lithium mineralization documented in the historic work, with exploration designed to test the best targets. Lithium exploration will also be undertaken on the newly acquired Pegalith Project located north of Gatineau (see News Release dated February 6, 2023).
Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting strategic metals and precious metals.
Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
Figure 1 - La Corne Batholith Lithium Projects and Q Battery Metals - Mogold and PG Highway Claims
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923
SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp.View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742613/Q-Battery-Metals-Corporation-La-Corne-South-Lithium-Project-Quebec