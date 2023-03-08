OEG Offshore: Offshore communications specialist opens new Aberdeen office

ABERDEEN, Scotland , March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fern Communications, an OEG Offshore company, has opened a new office in Aberdeen and appointed an experienced engineering team to service Scotland's mixed offshore energy sector.

Managing Director Jennifer Cushion and Technical Director Clive Cushion formed Fern Communications in 2002, with the acquisition in 2021 by OEG Offshore as part of their commitment to the offshore energy transition.

Fern's new facility is located at Cairnrobin Business Park, Marywell, south of Aberdeen city, and will act as a regional hub for the company to service its clients across the northeast of Scotland.

The past twelve months has been a successful period for Fern with the contract award for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm (MOWL) to supply, install, support and maintain the communications system along with celebrating 20 years of business.

Jennifer Cushion, Managing Director at Fern Communications said, "Having premises in Aberdeen has been a dream of Clive and I for over fifteen years. Fern can now support customers, giving them the confidence that we are local with the ability to roll with them through the demands of the offshore industry."

The Fern Aberdeen team is headed by James Coverley, who is responsible for supporting key customers and delivering growth in the renewables and offshore energy sectors.

A range of ATEX certified radio equipment was on display at the opening including the FRX-1 repeater along with digital radios and accessories, ready for rental or purchase to dramatically increase radio coverage in hazardous offshore environments.

Clive Cushion, Technical Director added, "We're delighted that several long-standing customers joined us for Fern's big moment along with providing an opportunity to interact with our products and enjoy some cake!"

About Fern Communications: Fern Communications has established itself as one of the largest suppliers of specialist two-way communication solutions in the UK. Fern supply and hire ATEX Radios, repeaters and accessories to the renewables, oil and gas, nuclear and emergency response sectors from their bases in Lowestoft and Aberdeen.

About OEG Offshore: OEG Offshore is a leading provider of a range of support services to the offshore energy industry across marine, topside, and subsea services as well as equipment supply. Headquartered in Aberdeenshire, UK, OEG Offshore's team of more than 750 personnel, operate in every major offshore energy province from more than 65 main bases around the world.

