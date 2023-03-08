Hexagon Purus ASA: Share capital increase registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 1 March 2023 regarding the issue of 18,518,519 new shares upon completion of a private placement of shares. The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares under the private placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 27,679,745.60 divided on 276,797,456 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10 per share.

For additional information, please contact:



Salman Alam, Chief Financial Officer, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

