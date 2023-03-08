

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat releases euro area revised quarterly national accounts for the fourth quarter. The initial estimate showed that the currency bloc expanded only 0.1 percent after rising 0.3 percent in the third quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the pound, it held steady against the franc and the yen. Against the dollar, it recovered.



The euro was worth 145.02 against the yen, 0.9937 against the franc, 1.0540 against the greenback and 0.8904 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



