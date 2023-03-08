Mahe, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - ITB BROKER, LLC, (ITBFX) a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, and cryptocurrencies won Forex Award's Best Cryptocurrency and Forex Broker at Forex Awards 2022.

ITB Forex Awards

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/156683_6dbdb7a564c8b826_001full.jpg

ITB was named the Best Cryptocurrency and Forex Broker at Forex Awards 2022.The Forex Awards recognize and promote the best performing brands in the B2B and B2C online trading space. Forex Awards evaluate and honor the best Forex brokers since 2010.

ITBFX continually expanded its services throughout 2022, underlining its commitment to a "Client First, Reliability" approach.

Marcel Solin, CEO of ITB, said, "Winning the Best Cryptocurrency and Forex Broker at Forex Awards is verification to the commitment and dedication of ITBFX's team in ensuring we maintain the highest standards and put our clients first. Over the past year, we've been persistent, constantly innovating and expanding our offering to meet the needs of our clients and we're delighted that our hard work is paying off."

About ITB

ITB Broker or ITBFX is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 2017, the company's mission is to provide enthusiastic traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, applying an excellent trading platform, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. In addition, ITB offers educational courses on FX trading and Cryptocurrencies on the academy section of the ITBFX website.

