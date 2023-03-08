Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 March to 03 March 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/03/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 96.4905 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/03/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 95.5361 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/03/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 98.9615 XPAR TOTAL 21,000 96.9960

