Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line distributor of CBD, Cannabis, Hemp oil and nanotechnology products in Switzerland and Europe provides updates on its subsidiary, Libra 9, and its innovative product, The Magic Lappen.

The company has been exploring different avenues for marketing The Magic Lappen, including social media, mall presentations, pop-up stores, events, and shows. These efforts have been successful, and the company is pleased to report that it has seen a steady increase in revenue over the past two quarters. In Q3 2022, the company had revenue of $26,907 USD, and in Q4 2022, the company had revenue of $210,525 USD. In Q1 2023, the company generated revenue of $183,000 USD, representing a significant increase over the first two months of Q4.

To continue its growth trajectory, the company will have an in-depth analysis of its marketing strategies to ensure the best use of resources to enable the best return on investment. The team will be meeting next week to analyze the numbers at all the various sales channels and will explore and develop new opportunities for growth.

In addition to its marketing efforts, The Magic Lappen is also gaining traction in the market. The product is currently available on Amazon (Germany, France, Spain and Italy) and the company has shipped 810 units to start. The company is pleased to announce that it has also signed distribution agreements with Markant, Edeka, Familia and Amazon, which will help to expand the product's reach and increase sales.

As part of its efforts to engage consumers and shareholders, the company is seeking feedback on The Magic Lappen and is looking for representatives to help promote the product. The company believes that by working together with its customers and shareholders, it can continue to innovate and create additional marketing and sales channels for distribution of The Magic Lappen.

"We are thrilled with the progress we've made with The Magic Lappen and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," said Axel Reinke, CEO of Libra 9. "We remain committed to innovation and providing our customers with products that are both high-quality, marketable, with high margin and massive market opportunity. We look forward to continued growth and success in the future."

Description of the above-mentioned Companies:

Markant.com: Markant is a business-to-business platform that provides comprehensive solutions to suppliers and retailers throughout their entire value chain. They focus on optimizing processes and payment systems, providing data, and improving planning security to help their clients achieve their goals more efficiently.

Familia.de: Familia is a German supermarket chain that offers a wide range of products, including groceries, fresh produce, household items, and personal care products. They have a strong focus on providing high-quality, fresh products at affordable prices, and have locations throughout Germany.

Amazon.de: Amazon.de is a popular online shopping platform in Germany, operated by the global e-commerce giant Amazon. It offers a wide range of products including electronics, books, clothing, household items, and more. Customers can browse and purchase items from various sellers, and benefit from fast and reliable shipping, easy returns, and competitive pricing.

Edeka.de: Edeka is a German supermarket chain that offers a wide range of food products, household items, and personal care products at competitive prices. With over 11,000 stores across Germany, it is one of the largest food retailers in the country. Edeka focuses on providing fresh and high-quality products, as well as offering convenient shopping experiences for its customers through its online store and delivery services.

About Libra 9 GmbH and The Magic Lappen:

The Magic Lappen provides maximum shine, streak free drying, and only requires water - no chemicals or detergents. The Magic Lappen is also chemical-free and lint-free; cleaning of all smooth and shining surfaces is robust and durable with a leather-like feel. Its innovative structure enables high absorption of dirt, dust, and grease and can be washed many times at 60°. The product is vegan and ecofriendly.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

