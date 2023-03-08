The "Central Eastern Europe Data Center Construction Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.64% from 2022 to 2028.

The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the adoption of cloud-based services, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the data center market growth in Central Eastern Europe.

Also, the availability of adequate land, low power cost, free cooling, and renewable energy in the region are likely to attract more investors in the industry. Further, the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market is among the emerging markets and is witnessing growth in development and operations.

Some of the preferred locations by operators in the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market include Poland and Austria.

However, the invasion of Russia over Ukraine negatively impacted the region's growth as many multinational and tech companies imposed sanctions and quit the country. The political instability between the countries will lead to a decline in Russia's data center investment and development.

However, we expect the situation to ease and cool in 1-2 years, after which we expect the industry to pace up regarding data center investments.

Some of the trends and enablers that will contribute to the growth of the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market are:

Adoption of cloud-based services

5G connectivity and edge data center development

Sustainability initiatives by data center operators

Adoption of AI-based infrastructure

Increased demand for big data and IoT

Key Highlights

Digitalization across businesses will contribute to a surge in data center investments by colocation, cloud, Internet, and telecommunication providers.

Telecom companies such as Orange, T-Mobile, A1 Telekom, O2 (Telefonica), Vodafone, and others are responsible for the region's deployment and introduction of 5G services.

The trend of procuring renewable energy to power its facilities by the data center operators is likely to continue during the forecast period. Several operators are signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies. For instance, Orange signed a new PPA with Enertrag to power its operations in Poland.

Demand for data storage and hosting services is likely to increase in the region, due to which the industry is likely to witness the entry of new players. In 2022, some new entrants in the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market were Vantage Data Centers, ClusterPower, and Data4. However, these new players will face competition from local and established global players.

Segmentation Insights

Incorporating modular power infrastructure in the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market will likely provide higher OPEX savings for data centers over time as they are more efficient, require lower maintenance, and reduce space.

The importance of monitoring is growing with the adoption of intelligent real-time monitoring software with Automation and AI features that can predict maintenance requirements, component failures, and automatic switchovers for uninterrupted operations.

In terms of cooling systems, free cooling techniques have grown significantly over the last few years across regions with favorable climatic conditions that can use evaporative/adiabatic coolers for facility cooling purposes.

Innovative designs such as district heating are expected to grow among facilities developed in colder climatic conditions. For instance, Floridsdorf Hospital in Vienna, Austria, received waste heat from Digital Realty's facility in Vienna, Austria.

Geography

Russia

Poland

Austria

Czech Republic

Other Central and Eastern Europe Countries

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Aermec

Airedale

Aksa Power Generation

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Altron

AODC

Arup

Aurora Group

DataDome

Deerns

DiPL-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Etop

Fluor Corporation

Free Technologies Engineering

GreenMDC

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IMOS

ISG

KKCG Group

Mace

Mercury

PORR Group

STRABAG

TECHKO

Tetra Tech

Turner Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

ZAUNERGROUP

Data Center Investors

3data

3S Group

Amazon Web Services

Artnet

Atman

Beyond.pl

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

IXcellerate

Magenta Telekom

Microsoft

MTS

Neterra

Netia

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Rostelecom Data Centers

Stadtwerke Feldkirch

T-Mobile

VK Cloud Solutions

Yandex

New Entrants

ClusterPower

DATA4

Vantage Data Centers

