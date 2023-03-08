DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 222.6999

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 371626

CODE: LUXG LN

ISIN: LU1681048713

