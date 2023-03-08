DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 76.4724

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39455971

CODE: 500U LN

ISIN: LU1681049018

