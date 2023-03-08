Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 73,231 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 27, 2023, up to and including March 3, 2023, in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Trading venue
February 27, 2023
6,865
11,952.0881
XLON
February 28, 2023
20,967
11,923.7743
XLON
March 1, 2023
27,516
11,920.0000
XLON
March 2, 2023
4,199
11,955.6617
XLON
March 3, 2023
13,684
12,030.0000
XLON
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 26,116,518.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 206,054,664. The figure of 206,054,664 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1281S_1-2023-3-7.pdf
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111
