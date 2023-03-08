StateHouse Holdings Inc: StateHouse Joins the Cannabis Research Coalition

Collaborative research partnership advances the exploration of the cannabis plant

SAN DIEGO, CA and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / StateHouse Holdings Inc. ("StateHouse" or the "Company") (CSE:STHZ)(OTCQX:STHZF), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today joined the Cannabis Research Coalition ("CRC"), a collaborative research partnership between The Hemp Mine and Clemson University. The partnership will address cannabis cultivation and postharvest challenges.

The CRC partners with cannabis industry stakeholders to advance the exploration of the cannabis plant and implement science-based research to develop the techniques required to create a sustainable, efficient and profitable industry. Using a cooperative research approach, the coalition is able to provide practical answers to the questions that limit the success of the cannabis industry.

StateHouse expects to benefit from the coalition's cooperative research model because it will provide the Company's cultivation teams with the tools needed to stay competitive while further enhancing quality. Additionally, StateHouse will have access to exclusive offers from allied trade members; obtain SOPs for production; and participate in monthly and annual conferences and virtual meetings regarding research updates.

"It thrills us to partner with StateHouse, a science-based, California-focused operator with an impressive commercial cultivation facility," said Dr. Allison Justice, founder and CEO of the CRC. "This type of collaboration is exactly what the cannabis industry needs to improve in the areas of quality, efficiency, and sustainability. We look forward to working with Travis Higginbotham, StateHouse's VP of Cultivation, and his team."

"We are eager to support the efforts of both Clemson University and The Hemp Mine through participation in the CRC," said Mr. Higginbotham. "The Clemson Flowering Physiology laboratory, led by Dr. Jim Faust, focuses on very relevant and applied research for multiple other plant-touching markets, and in collaboration with Dr. Justice and The Hemp Mine, will enhance its position as an innovative and science-based thought leader in cannabis research. To remain competitive as growers, we must partner with research institutions and companies who are focused on continuous improvement and constantly challenging what we think we know about this crop."

About StateHouse Holdings Inc.

StateHouse, a vertically integrated enterprise with cannabis licenses covering retail, major brands, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing, is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis companies in California. Founded in 2006, its predecessor company Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Today, the Company operates 14 dispensaries covering Northern and Southern California and one in Oregon, distribution facilities in San Jose and Los Angeles, California and integrated cultivation/production facilities in Salinas and Greenfield, California. StateHouse is a publicly listed company, currently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "STHZ" and the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "STHZF". The Company continues to play an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California and Oregon consumers.

About The Hemp Mine, LLC

The Hemp Mine (THM) is a vertically integrated, family-owned and operated hemp company headquartered in South Carolina. THM manages 30 acres of field production, a critical CO 2 extraction and THC remediation facility, and a head office combined with a 10,000 ft 2 manufacturing facility and state of the art R&D and breeding chambers. Since formation, THM has acted as a contract research operation helping many new products be trialed and introduced into the market. THM sales products across the South East and online stores, and has nationwide distribution of exclusive Type 1 & 2 genetics. THM has a breeding program that introduces top-performing genetics as clones in the form of stage III tissue culture, unrooted cuttings, and rooted cuttings (liners). These introductions are available through regional greenhouse production partners. The Hemp Mine prides

itself on delivering a science-based and data-driven perspective to the hemp industry. www.thehempmine.com

About the Flowering Physiology Laboratory at Clemson University

Dr. Jim Faust has conducted research for the floriculture industry for over 30 years. His research has always focused on identifying practical solutions for the most important production and postharvest challenges facing greenhouse growers. He is a founding member of the Floriculture Research Alliance, which is the prototype for the CRC and which has successfully generated cutting-edge research to greenhouse growers for the last 17 years. Dr. Faust's research ranges from environmental (temperature, light, and humidity) management, plant nutrition, cultural practices, plant growth regulation, and postharvest performance. He has worked extensively with U.S. growers, unrooted-cutting suppliers in Central America, and cut-flower growers in South America. Two years ago, he initiated a cannabis research program at Clemson University focused on mother plant management, propagation methodology, flowering (photoperiod responses), and postharvest drying and curing. jfaust@clemson.edu

