Stellex Capital Management LLC ('Stellex"), a private equity firm focused on investments in North America and Europe, is pleased to announce the acquisition of global gear systems specialist, David Brown Santasalo (DBS) from private equity firm, N4 Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Lockwood, Huddersfield, UK, David Brown Santasalo is a global business delivering engineered industrial gear systems and services, manufactured for critical industrial applications for industries including Mining Minerals, Fibre Paper, Power Generation, Cement, Oil Gas, Defence and many more. The organisation has 26 locations, spanning six continents worldwide, and employs more than 1,100 people.

DBS has a world-renowned brand and can trace its roots back to the 1860s when it commenced cast gear manufacturing. Today the company provides systems and services to over 6,000 customers worldwide.

David Armitt, Chief Executive Officer at DBS said, "On behalf of David Brown Santasalo, we are very pleased to have secured this investment by Stellex. They have experience investing in our sectors, have spent time working with us on our plans, and clearly see the potential of DBS to further develop our services for customers. I look forward to this new chapter in which we can continue to strengthen our position in the market."

Karthik Achar, Partner at Stellex commented, "We are excited to welcome David Brown Santasalo into the Stellex portfolio of investments. DBS brings global delivery of gear manufacturing and service expertise within a broad range of critical service sectors, and with many long-term relationships. We look forward to working with the management team and its employees as we strive to deliver growth and build on the company's successes into the future."

To find out more about David Brown Santasalo, please visit www.dbsantasalo.com.

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

Stellex is a global, multi sector investment firm with offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London with over $2.6 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2014, Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that have the potential to provide growth, stability, and operational improvement. Portfolio companies benefit from Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include both tech-enabled and data services, business services, industrial manufacturing, aerospace defense, government services, transportation, logistics and food. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.

About David Brown Santasalo

In June 2016, David Brown merged with Santasalo to become one of the world's leading mechanical power transmission companies. It supports critical industries including mining, rail, Defence and process industry customers with gearbox design, manufacturing, service and repair for heavy-duty industrial applications.

David Brown Santasalo employs more than 1,100 employees across 26 locations, spanning six continents. It is are committed to supporting and developing the skills of its people and operates initiatives such as apprenticeships, graduate and leadership training programs. These initiatives ensure they continually strengthen a highly skilled, highly dedicated workforce. Further information can be found at https://dbsantasalo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005201/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Rosalia Scampoli

Marketcom PR

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com