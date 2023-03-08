Promobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Introduces Third-Party App Update & Patch Management for Windows

PUNE, India, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion - its Unified Endpoint Management solution, has introduced third-party application update and patch management for Windows. This feature simplifies the management of apps that are not included in the core suite of the Windows software. The feature is currently available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.





Managing patches and updates of third-party apps can be a challenge for IT teams that handle a large device fleet. Using third-party application patch management, IT teams can seamlessly manage third-party apps across Windows devices to ensure these apps are not left with unpatched vulnerabilities.

Third-party apps undergo frequent updates, including new features, performance improvement, and bug fixes. Managing these frequent updates is a must for organizations, as these apps need to stay updated and patched to their latest versions. When apps run on the latest versions, security vulnerabilities are minimal and performance is optimum. This new feature for Windows streamlines the management of third-party app updates across all the devices enrolled in Scalefusion.

"Windows Agent-based Update & Patch Management feature for third-party apps is an automated patch management (assessment, deployment, and updating) solution to keep the third-party apps on Scalefusion-managed Windows devices up-to-date, thus keeping them secure and performing optimally. IT teams can now easily manage the updates of these apps on their Windows devices with Scalefusion UEM," commented Amit Srivastava, Product Manager (Windows) at Scalefusion.

One can request a free trial of this release by setting up a demo of Scalefusion for Windows here.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows 10 and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Contact:

Swapnil Shete

swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-introduces-third-party-app-update--patch-management-for-windows-301765622.html