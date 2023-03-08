Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A28WRW ISIN: XS2166619820 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
08.03.23
09:26 Uhr
84,77 Euro
+0,08
+0,09 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRMENICH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRMENICH INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,0686,9214:29
PR Newswire
08.03.2023 | 13:12
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Firmenich confirms anti-trust probes into fragrances sector

GENEVA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company confirms that on March 7th, 2023, certain competition authorities commenced an industry wide investigation into the fragrances sector. As part thereof, unannounced inspections were carried out at its offices in France, Switzerland and the UK.

Firmenich Logo

Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step in anti-trust investigations into suspected infringements of competition rules. This does not mean that the company has engaged in anti-competitive behavior nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself.

Firmenich is closely monitoring the situation and is fully cooperating with the investigators. The Company is unable to comment further at this stage.

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 128 years. Firmenich is a business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renowned for its excellent research, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers innovation in formulation, a broad palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies such as biotechnology. Firmenich delivered CHF 4.9 billion in sales for the calendar year ended 31 December 2022. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/firmenich-confirms-anti-trust-probes-into-fragrances-sector-301765673.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.