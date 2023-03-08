DJ Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF (CUK LN) Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 08-March-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF
DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 236.9059
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 91045
CODE: CUK LN
ISIN: FR0010655761
