

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased slightly in February, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices surged 20.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 21.5 percent increase in the prior month.



The overall strong inflation was largely driven by a 46.6 percent jump in housing costs. Food prices also grew sharply by 25.0 percent from last year.



Over the year, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 25.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent after an increase of 0.5 percent in the prior month.



