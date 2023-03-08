NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT, "Company"), a global digital specialist, today announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22), and the full-year ended on December 31, 2022 (2022) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For comparison purposes, we refer to the results for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) and the full-year ended on December 31, 2021 (2021).

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$611.8 million, an increase of 33.9% compared to 4Q21 or a 41.5% growth at constant currency.

The number of clients with annual revenue above R$1 million in the last twelve months grew from 94 in 4Q21 to 178 in 4Q22.

Net Profit was R$30.1 million compared to R$43.8 million in 4Q21.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$127.4 million, a 25.1% growth year-over-year, equivalent to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8%.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$54.5 million, 4.3% higher than 4Q21 with an Adjusted Net Profit margin of 8.9%

Full-year ended December 31, 2022 Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$2,187.7 million, an increase of 51.5% compared to 2021, or a 57.9% growth at constant currency.

Net Profit was R$125.9 million, compared to R$125.9 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$417.5 million, 28.8% higher than 2021, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$213.6 million, an increase of 30.2% compared to 2021.

CI&T ended 2022 with 6,904 employees, a 24.1% growth compared to the end of 2021.

Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T, commented, "Our core competency is method-driven innovation for large and fast-growing corporations, and we are obsessed with efficiency for our clients and ourselves. We ended 2022 marking our 28th consecutive year of profitable growth, highlighting a net revenue expansion of 51% year-over-year and the addition of 84 new clients.

"We remain bullish regarding the enduring opportunities created by the intersection of technology advancements and consumer behavior. We have always been at the cutting edge of digital innovation. It's an infinite game, and we are designed to continue leading the way in the years to come."

Comments on the 4Q22 financial performance

The net revenue was R$611.8 million in 4Q22, an increase of 33.9% compared to 4Q21, or a 41.5% net revenue growth at constant currency. In 4Q22, we added 31 new clients to our portfolio with annual revenue above R$1.0 million in the last twelve months, increasing our client base from 147 in 3Q22 to 178 in 4Q22. The net revenue grew in all regions and industry verticals that we operate compared to the same period last year.

The cost of services provided in 4Q22 reached R$391.1 million, an increase of 32.7% in relation to 4Q21, and the gross profit was R$220.7 million. The Adjusted Gross Profit in 4Q22 was R$234.4 million, 36.0% higher than in 4Q21. The Adjusted Gross Profit margin was 38.3%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to 4Q21, due to better pricing, despite the lower gross margins from the acquired companies.

In 4Q22, selling, general and administrative (SG&A), and other operating expenses were R$134.2 million, 61.3% higher when compared to 4Q21, mainly due to (i) an increase in personnel expenses, as a result of new hirings in the back-office areas; and (ii) acquisition-related expenses, such as retention packages, fair value adjustments on accounts payable for business combination, and amortization of intangible assets from the acquired companies.

In 4Q22, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$127.4 million, an increase of 25.1% compared to 4Q21. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.8% in the quarter, a reduction of 1.5 percentage point compared to 4Q21, mainly due to higher SG&A expenses. Sequentially, the Adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 19.2% in 3Q22 to 20.8% in 4Q22, due to a better utilization rate and lower SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue.

In 4Q22, net financial expenses were R$31.9 million, an increase of R$23.8 million, compared to 4Q21, mainly as a result of a net foreign exchange loss of R$15.8 million in 4Q22, compared to a net foreign exchange gain of R$9.2 million in 4Q21.

In 4Q22, income tax expense was R$24.5 million, a reduction of 9% in relation to 4Q21. Depreciation and amortization expenses totaled R$27.4 million in 4Q22, an increase of 50.2% or R$9.1 million compared to 4Q21, due to the amortization from intangible assets from acquired companies in the amount of R$13.8 million. In 4Q22, management reduced its real state property leases based on the successful work-from-anywhere approach, which will contribute to lower leases expenses going forward.

In 4Q22, the net profit was R$30.1 million, compared to a net profit of R$43.8 million in 4Q21. Adjusted Net Profit was R$54.5 million, 4.3% higher than 4Q21. The Adjusted Net Profit margin reduced from 11.4% in 4Q21 to 8.9% in 4Q22, mainly due to an increase in SG&A expenses and the foreign exchange variation in the comparable period, as detailed above.

Comments on the 2022 financial performance

The net revenue in 2022 was R$2,187.7 million, an increase of 51.5% compared to 2021. The contribution from the companies acquired in 2022 was 15 percentage points to the revenue growth. The negative foreign currency translation impact was 6.4% in the period and the net revenue growth at constant currency was 57.9%.

During 2022, CI&T added 84 new clients with annual revenue above R$1.0 million to our portfolio, demonstrating CI&T's capability to onboard new clients and the resilience in the demand for digital services.

The cost of services provided in 2022 reached R$1,425.2 million, an increase of 52.3% in relation to 2021, and the gross profit was R$762.5 million. The Adjusted Gross Profit in 2022 was R$807.7 million, 48.9% higher than in 2021. The Adjusted Gross Profit margin was 36.9%, a slight decrease compared to 37.6% in 2021, mainly due to lower margins from the acquired companies.

In 2022, selling, general and administrative (SG&A), and other operating expenses were R$488.6 million, an increase of 85.0% when compared to 2021, mainly due to (i) the strengthening of our back-office teams as a publicly-listed Company, and (ii) acquisition-related expenses, such as retention packages, consulting expenses, and amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies.

In 2022, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$417.5 million, an increase of 28.8% compared to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.1% in the year, a reduction of 3.3 percentage points compared to 2021, mainly explained by the lower gross margin and the increase in SG&A expenses, as detailed above.

In 2022, net financial expenses were R$ 73.6 million, 115.1% higher compared to 2021, as a result of an increase in the debt position and higher interest rates.

In 2022, depreciation and amortization expenses totaled R$94.6 million, an increase of 95.6% or R$46.2 million compared to 2021, of which R$43.1 million are related to the amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies.

In 2022, income tax expense was R$74.4 million, a reduction of 11.9% in relation to 2021. The income tax paid (cash effect) was R$48.3 million in the period, equivalent to a cash tax rate of 24%.

In 2022, the net profit was R$125.9 million, in line with the net profit recorded in 2021. Adjusted Net Profit was R$213.6 million, 30.2% higher than 2021. The Adjusted Net Profit margin was 9.8% in 2022, a reduction of 1.6 percentage points compared to 2021, mainly due to higher SG&A and financial expenses, as detailed above.

In 2022, cash generated from operating activities net of taxes was R$112.4 million, which is reduced by a cash outflow of R$59.7 million for the operating activities of the acquiree Somo and other acquisition-related expenses. If we exclude these impacts, the cash generated from operating activities net of taxes would have been R$172.1 million in 2022.

The cash and cash equivalents position, including financial investments, was R$282.0 million at the end of 2022. Loans and borrowings totaled R$974.2 million in 2022, compared to R$788.7 million in 2021. The incremental debt position was mainly to finance the NTERSOL acquisition.

Business Outlook

We expect our net revenue in the first quarter of 2023 to be at least R$590 million compared to a net revenue of R$492 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 20% growth on a reported basis.

For the full year of 2023, we expect net revenue growth in the range of 13% to 17% year-over-year, assuming a constant currency outlook.

In addition, we estimate our Adjusted EBITDA margin to be at least 19% for the full year of 2023.

These expectations are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. See "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.

Basis of accounting and functional currency

CI&T maintains its books and records in Brazilian reais, the presentation currency for its audited consolidated financial statements, and the functional currency of our operations in Brazil. CI&T prepares its audited consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These non-IFRS financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Net Profit Margin, Net Revenue at Constant Currency, and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency, and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with IFRS, but not as substitutes for IFRS results. In addition, our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. These non-IFRS financial measures are provided as additional information to enhance investors' overall understanding of our operations' historical and current financial performance.

CI&T is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to reasonably predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments, foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, and other items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

We calculate Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency by translating Net revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais using the comparable foreign currency exchange average rates from the prior period to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Reported Net Revenue in 2022 considers the FX rate at the end of each month, while Net Revenue at Constant Currency considers the average FX rate for the prior period.

In calculating Adjusted Gross Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) depreciation and amortization related to costs of services provided; and (ii) stock-based compensation expenses.

In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments were: (i) stock-based compensation expenses; (ii) consulting expenses related to the initial public offering and corporate reorganization; (iii) government grants related to tax reimbursement in the Chinese subsidiary; (iv) non-cash expenses related to the impairment associated with the discontinuation of certain investments made by Dextra on intangible assets related to digital platforms; and (v) acquisition-related expenses, including fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

In calculating Adjusted Net Profit, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) consulting expenses related to the initial public offering and corporate reorganization, (ii) non-cash expenses related to the impairment associated with the discontinuation of certain investments made by Dextra on intangible assets related to digital platforms; and (iii) acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: the statements under "Business outlook," including expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed by Western economies over Russia on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate the recent-acquired companies; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" section of CI&T's annual report on Form 20-F. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Quarter ended December 31, Full year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Revenue 611,805 456,794 2,187,710 1,444,380 Costs of services provided (391,108 ) (294,746 ) (1,425,219 ) (935,732 ) Gross Profit 220,697 162,048 762,491 508,648 Selling expenses (45,443 ) (27,752 ) (163,871 ) (89,654 ) General and administrative expenses (87,800 ) (58,625 ) (315,915 ) (151,681 ) Research and technological innovation expenses - - - (4 ) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets 56 1,533 (329 ) (497 ) Other income (expenses) net (966 ) 1,656 (8,458 ) (22,206 ) Operating profit before financial income and tax 86,544 78,860 273,918 244,606 Finance income 17,358 26,395 172,996 69,816 Finance cost (49,327 ) (34,525 ) (246,642 ) (104,048 ) Net finance costs (31,969 ) (8,130 ) (73,646 ) (34,232 ) Profit before Income tax 54,575 70,730 200,272 210,374 Income tax expense Current (25,077 ) (32,008 ) (69,873 ) (95,375 ) Deferred 588 5,106 (4,483 ) 10,958 Net profit for the period 30,086 43,828 125,916 125,957 Earnings per share Earnings per share - basic (in R$) 0.95 1.03 Earnings per share - diluted (in R$) 0.93 1.01 Weighted average number of basic shares held by shareholders 133,186,441 121,777,128 Weighted average number of diluted shares held by shareholder 134,774,674 125,155,798

Consolidated statements of financial position

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Assets December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Liabilities and equity December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents 185,727 135,727 Suppliers and other payables 33,376 33,566 Financial Investments 96,299 798,786 Loans and borrowings 231,296 164,403 Trade receivables 501,671 340,519 Lease liabilities 21,539 21,214 Contract assets 217,250 134,388 Salaries and welfare charges 260,156 234,173 Recoverable taxes 7,619 7,785 Accounts payable for business combination 71,650 48,923 Tax assets 2,959 2,810 Derivatives - hedge accounting 35,169 - Derivatives - hedge accounting 19,637 - Derivatives 4,109 535 Derivatives 11,194 896 Tax liabilities 3,890 13,345 Other assets 38,269 29,994 Other taxes payable 14,382 5,423 Total current assets 1,080,625 1,450,905 Contract liability 32,136 13,722 Other liabilities 47,501 13,669 Recoverable taxes 3,624 3,046 Total current liabilities 755,204 548,973 Deferred tax assets 35,138 31,989 Judicial deposits 9,819 3,079 Loans and borrowings 742,935 624,306 Restricted cash - Escrow account and indemnity asset 31,552 - Lease liabilities 41,269 60,674 Other assets 3,654 2,974 Provisions 12,347 633 Property, plant and equipment 55,266 57,721 Accounts payable for business combination 133,299 36,803 Intangible assets and goodwill 1,750,898 738,803 Other liabilities 3,530 1,660 Right-of-use assets 56,187 73,827 Total non-current liabilities 933,380 724,076 Total non-current assets 1,946,138 911,439 Equity Share capital 37 36 Share premium 946,173 915,947 Capital reserves 203,218 10,105 Profit reserves 251,873 125,957 Other comprehensive income (loss) (63,122 ) 37,250 Total equity 1,338,179 1,089,295 Total assets 3,026,763 2,362,344 Total equity and liabilities 3,026,763 2,362,344

Consolidated statement of cash flow

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net profit for the period 125,916 125,957 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 94,558 48,354 Loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 3,781 1,237 Interest, monetary variation and exchange rate changes 55,323 45,627 Interest and exchange variation on accounts payable for business combinations (2,994 ) 3,091 Exchange variation on escrow account related to Somo acquisition 2,968 - Interest on lease 3,823 6,369 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments (7,114 ) 3,084 Income tax expenses 74,356 84,417 Impairment losses on trade receivables 423 280 (Reversal of) impairment losses on contract assets (94 ) 217 Write-off of intangible assets - 21,894 Provision for labor risks 386 472 Share-based plan 5,486 2,531 Income on financial investments (1,964 ) - Fair value adjustment - accounts payable for business combination 11,497 - Others (1,855 ) 98 Variation in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables (116,574 ) (102,300 ) Contract assets (69,101 ) (52,876 ) Other taxes recoverable (547 ) (13,806 ) Tax assets 1,267 (91 ) Judicial deposits (6,741 ) 4 Suppliers (29,769 ) 12,215 Salaries and welfare charges 10,729 63,083 Tax liabilities (9,681 ) (17,364 ) Other taxes payable 6,376 1,698 Contract liabilities 9,636 1,922 Payment of share-based indemnity - (628 ) Other receivables and payables, net 565 (21,054 ) Cash generated from operating activities 160,656 214,431 Income tax paid (48,299 ) (64,150 ) Interest paid on loans and borrowings (70,096 ) (12,149 ) Interest paid on lease (6,169 ) (5,753 ) Net cash from operating activities 36,092 132,379 Cash flows from investment activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (22,967 ) (29,907 ) Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Dextra - (692,722 ) Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Somo (270,825 ) - Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Box 1824 (19,040 ) - Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Transpire (55,724 ) - Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Ntersol (400,137 ) - Cash outflow on hedge accounting settlement 25,263 Hedge accounting - ineffective portion inflow 5,337 - Redemption (Contribution in) of financial investments 655,533 (784,915 ) Net cash used in investment activities (82,560 ) (1,507,544 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Share-based plan contributions - 1,282 Issuance of common shares at initial public offering - 915,947 Transaction cost of offering - (55,874 ) Dividends paid - (126,045 ) Exercised stock options 12,668 - Interest on equity, paid - (6,288 ) Payment of lease liabilities (26,993 ) (17,656 ) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 527,507 740,596 Settlement of derivatives 390 - Payment of loans and borrowings (350,571 ) (75,196 ) Payment of installment related to acquisition of business - Dextra (62,338 ) - Net cash from financing activities 100,663 1,376,766 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 54,195 1,601 Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1st 135,727 162,827 Exchange variation effect on cash and cash equivalents (4,195 ) (20,949 ) Cash reduction due to spin-off effect - (7,752 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of December 185,727 135,727

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to comparable IFRS financial measures

Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on a IFRS basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis:

Net Revenue

(in BRL thousand) 4Q22 4Q21 Var.

4Q22 x

4Q21 2022 2021 Var.

2022 x

2021 Net Revenue 611,805 456,794 33.9% 2,187,710 1,444,380 51.5% Net Revenue at Constant Currency 644,956 455,712 41.5% 2,277,958 1,442,539 57.9%

Revenue Breakdown

Net Revenue by industry

(in BRL thousand) 4Q22 4Q21 Var.

4Q22 x

4Q21 2022 2021 Var.

2022 x

2021 Financial Services 172,916 142,104 21.7% 649,166 487,177 33.3% Food and Beverages 112,132 90,283 24.2% 429,023 340,709 25.9% Technology, Media and Telecom 72,463 67,268 7.7% 328,500 169,311 94.0% Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics 113,348 61,305 84.9% 281,300 206,375 36.3% Retail and Manufacturing 35,759 34,555 3.5% 135,566 93,871 44.4% Education and Services 22,944 22,176 3.5% 78,452 64,336 21.9% Logistic and Transportation 18,387 16,380 12.3% 73,248 37,247 96.7% Others 63,856 22,723 181.0% 212,454 45,353 368.4% Total 611,805 456,794 33.9% 2,187,710 1,444,380 51.5%

Net Revenue by geography

(in BRL thousand) 4Q22 4Q21 Var.

4Q22 x

4Q21 2022 2021 Var.

2022 x

2021 North America 267,233 200,014 33.6% 923,174 664,858 38.9% Europe 63,182 10,807 484.6% 205,992 28,148 631.8% LATAM (Latin America) 251,466 229,681 9.5% 975,948 701,206 39.2% APJ (Asia, Pacific and Japan) 29,923 16,293 83.7% 82,596 50,168 64.6%

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from IFRS to non-IFRS for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Gross Profit

(in BRL thousand) 4Q22 4Q21 Var.

4Q22 x

4Q21 2022 2021 Var.

2022 x

2021 Net Revenue 611,805 456,794 33.9% 2,187,710 1,444,380 51.5% Cost of Services (391,108) (294,746) 32.7% (1,425,219) (935,732) 52.3% Gross Profit 220,697 162,048 36.2% 762,491 508,648 49.9% Adjustments Depreciation and amortization (cost of services provided) 10,667 8,764 21.7% 40,968 31,884 28.5% Stock-based compensation 3,045 1,582 92.5% 4,235 1,930 119.4% Adjusted Gross Profit 234,409 172,394 36.0% 807,694 542,462 48.9% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 38.3% 37.7% 0.6p.p 36.9% 37.6% -0.6p.p

Adjusted EBITDA

(in BRL thousand) 4Q22 4Q21 Var.

4Q22 x

4Q21 2022 2021 Var.

2022 x

2021 Net profit for the period 30,086 43,828 -31.4% 125,916 125,957 0.0% Adjustments Net financial cost 31,969 8,130 293.2% 73,646 34,232 115.1% Income tax expense 24,489 26,902 -9.0% 74,356 84,417 -11.9% Depreciation and amortization 27,404 18,251 50.2% 94,558 48,354 95.6% Stock-based compensation 3,592 1,838 95.4% 5,486 2,531 116.8% Consulting expenses (1) - (859) -100.0% - 2,220 -100.0% Government grants (764) (1,063) -28.2% (1,141) (2,481) -54.0% Impairment (2) - 77 -100.0% - 21,895 -100.0% Acquisition-related expenses (3) 10,601 4,680 126.5% 44,652 6,957 541.8% Adjusted EBITDA 127,377 101,783 25.1% 417,472 324,081 28.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.8% 22.3% -1.5p.p 19.1% 22.4% -3.4p.p

(1) IPO-related expenses, including consulting and corporate reorganization expenses. (2) Non-cash expenses related to the impairment of intangible assets of Dextra, acquired in August 2021 in the amount of (R$21,895) in 2021. The following adjustments were disregarded for the full year of 2022: non-cash expenses related to the write-off due to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment in the amount of (R$1,548) in 1Q22 and tax write-off of (R$2,159) in 3Q22. (3) Include fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention packages.

Net Profit

(in BRL thousand) 4Q22 4Q21 Var.

4Q22 x

4Q21 2022 2021 Var.

2022 x

2021 Net profit for the period 30,086 43,828 -31.4% 125,916 125,957 0.0% Adjustments Consulting expenses (1) - (859) -100.0% - 2,220 -100.0% Impairment (2) - 77 -100.0% - 21,895 -100.0% Acquisition-related expenses (3) 24,400 9,210 164.9% 87,721 14,062 n.m Adjusted Net Profit (4) 54,486 52,256 4.3% 213,637 164,134 30.2% Adjusted Net Profit Margin (4) 8.9% 11.4% -2.5p.p 9.8% 11.4% -1.6p.p

(1) IPO-related expenses, including consulting and corporate reorganization expenses. (2) Non-cash expenses related to the impairment of intangible assets of Dextra, acquired in August 2021 in the amount of (R$21,895) in 2021. The following adjustments were disregarded for the full year of 2022: non-cash expenses related to the write-off due to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment in the amount of (R$1,548) in 1Q22 and tax write-off of (R$2,159) in 3Q22. (3) Include amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention packages. (4) Adjustments' amounts are gross of tax. Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments totaled (R$1,182) in 4Q22, (R$365) in 4Q21, (R$3,172) in 2022, and (R$1,935) in 2021.

