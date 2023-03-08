PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the "Company" or "UNFI") today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (13 weeks) ended January 28, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights (comparisons to second quarter fiscal 2022)

Net sales increased 5.4% to $7.8 billion, primarily driven by inflation and new business

Gross profit decreased $6 million, or 0.6%, to nearly $1.1 billion; prior to LIFO charge, gross profit rose 0.4%

Net income decreased 71.2% to $19 million; Earnings per diluted share (EPS) decreased 71.3% to $0.31

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 17.7% to $181 million

Adjusted EPS decreased 42.6% to $0.78

Reduced net debt by $427 million sequentially, including the benefits from Accounts Receivable monetization

Raising FY2023 sales outlook, reiterating capital expenditure outlook and lowering profitability outlook

Continuing transformation agenda to improve operational execution and profitability

"Our second quarter sales grew over 5% compared to the prior year as more customers bought more categories, private brands, and professional services driving sales to over $7.8 billion," said Sandy Douglas, UNFI's Chief Executive Officer. "While I'm pleased with our continued sales growth, profitability in the quarter was lower than recent levels and our plan. Profits were challenged as we did not repeat the significant level of procurement gains from rapidly accelerating inflation and inventory gains, due to supply chain volatility, that we experienced in the second quarter of last year. As a result of these challenges, we are reducing our profitability expectations for fiscal 2023 and withdrawing our fiscal 2024 targets."

Mr. Douglas continued, "Our customer-focused growth strategy is continuing to resonate with our large and diversified customer base. We see significant opportunity to couple this continued revenue growth with a more efficient and profitable platform and structurally higher margins as we work to earn a higher share of our $140 billion core addressable market."

"Our improvement efforts are already well underway. We've assembled a highly skilled and motivated management team that is developing a multifaceted transformation plan to continue to drive improvements in our customer and supplier experience, and address legacy integration and capability gaps in our digital and physical infrastructure. We look forward to sharing our transformation agenda and how we expect it to generate sustained improvements to shareholder returns," Mr. Douglas concluded.

13-Week Period Ended Percent

Change ($ in millions, except for per share data) January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net sales $ 7,816 $ 7,416 5.4 % Chains $ 3,322 $ 3,243 2.4 % Independent retailers $ 1,980 $ 1,905 3.9 % Supernatural $ 1,659 $ 1,453 14.2 % Retail $ 660 $ 643 2.6 % Other $ 609 $ 581 4.8 % Eliminations $ (414 ) $ (409 ) 1.2 % Net income $ 19 $ 66 (71.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 181 $ 220 (17.7 )% EPS $ 0.31 $ 1.08 (71.3 )% Adjusted EPS(1) $ 0.78 $ 1.36 (42.6 )%

(1) During fiscal 2022, the Company revised its definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to exclude the impact of the non-cash LIFO charge or benefit. The Company believes that this change provides a better indicator of its underlying operating performance and permits better comparability between periods. Prior-year periods have been recast to reflect the new definition. Please refer to the tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and for a reconciliation of previously reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to their revised presentation under the new definitions.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary

Net sales increased 5.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by inflation and new business. This new business resulted from selling new or expanded categories to existing customers and adding new customers from our robust pipeline. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in units sold.

Gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.1 billion, a decrease of $6 million, or 0.6%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding the non-cash LIFO charge in both periods, gross profit increased $4 million, or 0.4%. The gross profit rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 13.7% of net sales and included a $29 million LIFO charge. Excluding this non-cash charge, gross profit rate was 14.0% of net sales. Gross profit rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was 14.5% of net sales and included a $19 million LIFO charge. Excluding this non-cash charge, gross profit rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was 14.8% of net sales. The decrease in gross profit rate, excluding the LIFO charge, was primarily driven by lower current period procurement gains due to the decelerating rate of inflation and lower inventory gains.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $1,002 million, or 12.8% of net sales. Operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $944 million, and included an $8 million benefit related to an adjustment to a previous multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge estimate. When excluding this item, operating expenses as a percentage of net sales was 12.8% of net sales. Operating expenses as a percent of net sales improved 50 basis points sequentially from the first quarter of fiscal 2023 when operating expenses were 13.3% of net sales.

Interest expense, net for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $39 million compared to $44 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in interest expense, net was due to lower average debt balances and finance leases, partially offset by higher interest rates. The second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $3 million and $5 million, respectively, in non-cash charges primarily related to the acceleration of unamortized debt issuance costs and original issue discounts resulting from debt prepayments.

Effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 29.0% compared to 26.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $19 million. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $66 million.

Net income per diluted share (EPS) was $0.31 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.08 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EPS was $0.78 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $1.36 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $181 million compared to $220 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Capital Allocation and Financing Overview

Free Cash Flow - During the second quarter of 2023, free cash flow was $448 million, compared to $74 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 reflect net cash provided by operating activities of $532 million, primarily driven by the monetization of certain qualified accounts receivables as described below and cash generated from working capital, partially offset by payments for capital expenditures of $84 million.

Leverage - The net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 2.6x as of January 28, 2023. Total outstanding debt, net of cash, ended the quarter at $2.07 billion, reflecting a decrease of $427 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (compared to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023) primarily driven by cash provided by operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Liquidity - As of January 28, 2023, total liquidity was approximately $1.57 billion, consisting of approximately $40 million in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $1.53 billion under the Company's asset-based lending facility.

Repurchase program - During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 390,000 shares at an average price of $41.36 for an aggregate cost of approximately $17 million, including fees and commissions.

Accounts Receivable monetization - Early in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company entered into a monetization program for the sale of certain accounts receivable which generated net cash proceeds of approximately $282 million. Proceeds have been used to pay down debt.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook (1)

The Company has withdrawn its long-term fiscal year 2024 financial targets and updated its full year outlook to the following:

Fiscal Year Ending July 29, 2023 Previous Full Year

Outlook Updated Full Year

Outlook % Change Over FY22 at

Midpoint Net sales ($ in billions) $29.8 - $30.4 $30.1 - $30.5 5% Net income ($ in millions) $247 - $266 $90 - $142 (53)% EPS (2) $3.95 - $4.25 $1.50 - $2.35 (53)% Adjusted EPS (2)(3)(4) $4.85 - $5.15 $3.05 - $3.90 (28)% Adjusted EBITDA (4) ($ in millions) $850 - $880 $715 - $785 (10)% Capital expenditures ($ in millions) ~ $350 ~ $350 39%

(1) The outlook provided above is for fiscal 2023 only and replaces and supersedes any and all guidance provided prior to the date hereof covering fiscal 2023. This outlook is forward-looking, is based on management's current estimates and expectations and is subject to a number of risks, including many that are outside of management's control. See cautionary Safe Harbor Statement below. (2) Earnings per share amounts as presented include rounding. (3) The Company uses an adjusted effective tax rate in calculating Adjusted EPS. The adjusted effective tax rate is calculated based on adjusted net income before tax. It also excludes the potential impact of changes to uncertain tax positions, valuation allowances, stock compensation accounting (ASU 2016-09) and discrete GAAP tax items which could impact the comparability of the operational effective tax rate. The Company believes using this adjusted effective tax rate provides better consistency across the interim reporting periods since each of these discrete items can cause volatility in the GAAP tax rate that is not indicative of the underlying ongoing operations of the Company. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's effective tax rate on ongoing operations. (4) Please refer to the tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and foodservice customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: To supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this press release the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per diluted common share ("Adjusted EPS"), adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures and the calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage are presented in the tables appearing below. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS aids in making period-to-period comparisons, assessing the performance of our business and understanding the underlying operating performance and core business trends by excluding certain adjustments not expected to recur in the normal course of business or that are not meaningful indicators of actual and estimated operating performance. The inclusion of free cash flow assists investors in understanding the cash generating ability of the Company separate from cash generated by the sale of assets. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio is a commonly used metric that assists investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's capital structure and changes to its capital structure over time. The Company currently expects to continue to exclude the items listed above from non-GAAP financial measures. Management utilizes and plans to utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to compare the Company's operating performance during the 2023 fiscal year to the comparable periods in the 2022 fiscal year and to internally prepared projections. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except for per share data) 13-Week Period Ended 26-Week Period Ended January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 Net sales $ 7,816 $ 7,416 $ 15,348 $ 14,413 Cost of sales 6,747 6,341 13,183 12,296 Gross profit 1,069 1,075 2,165 2,117 Operating expenses 1,002 944 2,002 1,876 Restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses 3 5 5 8 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 1 1 (4 ) 1 Operating income 63 125 162 232 Net periodic benefit income, excluding service cost (7 ) (10 ) (14 ) (20 ) Interest expense, net 39 44 74 84 Other income, net - (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) Income before income taxes 31 93 103 169 Provision for income taxes 9 25 14 24 Net income including noncontrolling interests 22 68 89 145 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) (2 ) (4 ) (3 ) Net income attributable to United Natural Foods, Inc. $ 19 $ 66 $ 85 $ 142 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 1.13 $ 1.43 $ 2.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 1.08 $ 1.38 $ 2.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 59.8 58.3 59.3 57.6 Diluted 61.0 61.0 61.3 61.0

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions, except for par values) January 28,

2023 July 30,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 40 $ 44 Accounts receivable, net 992 1,214 Inventories, net 2,512 2,355 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 197 184 Total current assets 3,741 3,797 Property and equipment, net 1,719 1,690 Operating lease assets 1,218 1,176 Goodwill 20 20 Intangible assets, net 783 819 Other long-term assets 154 126 Total assets $ 7,635 $ 7,628 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 1,797 $ 1,742 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 249 260 Accrued compensation and benefits 166 232 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 161 156 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 23 27 Total current liabilities 2,396 2,417 Long-term debt 2,065 2,109 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,107 1,067 Long-term finance lease liabilities 18 23 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 18 18 Deferred income taxes 14 8 Other long-term liabilities 172 194 Total liabilities 5,790 5,836 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5.0 shares; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 100.0 shares; 60.9 shares issued and 59.6 shares outstanding at January 28, 2023; 58.9 shares issued and 58.3 shares outstanding at July 30, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 592 608 Treasury stock at cost (53 ) (24 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9 ) (20 ) Retained earnings 1,311 1,226 Total United Natural Foods, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,842 1,791 Noncontrolling interests 3 1 Total stockholders' equity 1,845 1,792 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,635 $ 7,628

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) 26-Week Period Ended (in millions) January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 89 $ 145 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 147 138 Share-based compensation 23 23 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (9 ) 1 Closed property and other restructuring charges - 1 Net pension and other postretirement benefit income (14 ) (20 ) Deferred income tax expense 1 - LIFO charge 50 30 Provision for losses on receivables (3 ) 1 Non-cash interest expense and other adjustments 8 15 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (22 ) (291 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 270 43 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for capital expenditures (151 ) (106 ) Proceeds from dispositions of assets 12 3 Payments for investments (4 ) (26 ) Net cash used in investing activities (143 ) (129 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit line 1,944 2,521 Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit line (1,861 ) (2,232 ) Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (143 ) (168 ) Repurchases of common stock (29 ) - Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and exercise of stock options - 9 Payments of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (39 ) (35 ) Payments for debt issuance costs - (1 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2 ) (3 ) Repayments of other loans (1 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (131 ) 91 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH - - NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4 ) 5 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 44 40 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 40 $ 45 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 65 $ 67 Cash payments for federal, state, and foreign income taxes, net $ 3 $ - Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 133 $ 123 Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities $ - $ 1 Additions of property and equipment included in Accounts payable $ 31 $ 16

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. Reconciliation of Net income including noncontrolling interests to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) 13-Week Period Ended 26-Week Period Ended (in millions) January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 22 $ 68 $ 89 $ 145 Adjustments to net income including noncontrolling interests: Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) (2 ) (4 ) (3 ) Net periodic benefit income, excluding service cost (7 ) (10 ) (14 ) (20 ) Interest expense, net 39 44 74 84 Other income, net - (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) Provision for income taxes 9 25 14 24 Depreciation and amortization 73 69 147 138 Share-based compensation 11 12 23 23 LIFO charge(1) 29 19 50 30 Restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses 3 5 5 8 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 1 1 (4 ) 1 Multiemployer pension plan withdrawal benefit(2) - (8 ) - (8 ) Other retail benefit(3) - (1 ) - (1 ) Business transformation costs(4) 4 - 9 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 181 $ 220 $ 388 $ 420

(1) During fiscal 2022, the Company revised its definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of the non-cash LIFO charge or benefit. The following illustrates the impact of the revised definition on previously reported periods to show the effect of this change:

13-Week Period

Ended 26-Week Period

Ended (in millions) January 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA (previously reported definition) $ 201 $ 390 LIFO charge 19 30 Adjusted EBITDA (current definition) $ 220 $ 420

(2) Reflects an adjustment to multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge estimates. (3) Reflects an insurance recovery associated with event-specific damages to certain retail stores and store closure costs. (4) Reflects third-party professional consulting costs for business transformation initiatives, including network automation and optimization, commercial value creation, digital offering enhancement and infrastructure unification and modernization.

Reconciliation of Net income attributable to United Natural Foods, Inc. to Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited) 13-Week Period Ended 26-Week Period Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 Net income attributable to United Natural Foods, Inc. $ 19 $ 66 $ 85 $ 142 Restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses 3 5 5 8 (Gain) loss on sale of assets other than losses on sales of receivables (1) (4 ) 1 (9 ) 1 LIFO charge 29 19 50 30 Surplus property depreciation and interest expense(2) - 1 1 2 Multiemployer pension plan withdrawal benefit - (8 ) - (8 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 3 5 3 5 Other retail benefit(3) - (1 ) - (1 ) Business transformation costs(4) 4 - 9 - Tax impact of adjustments and adjusted effective tax rate(5) (7 ) (5 ) (27 ) (29 ) Adjusted net income $ 47 $ 83 $ 117 $ 150 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 61.0 61.0 61.3 61.0 Adjusted EPS(6)(7) $ 0.78 $ 1.36 $ 1.92 $ 2.47

(1) Gain on sale of assets, as reflected here, does not include losses on sales of receivables under the accounts receivable monetization program, which are included in Loss (gain) on sale of assets on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and are not adjusted from Adjusted EPS. (2) Reflects surplus, non-operating property depreciation and interest expense. (3) Reflects an insurance recovery associated with event-specific damages to certain retail stores and store closure costs. (4) Reflects third-party professional consulting costs for business transformation initiatives, including network automation and optimization, commercial value creation, digital offering enhancement and infrastructure unification and modernization. (5) Represents the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments using an adjusted effective tax rate. The adjusted effective tax rate is calculated based on adjusted net income before tax, and its impact reflects the exclusion of changes to uncertain tax positions, valuation allowances, tax impacts related to the exercise of share-based compensation awards and discrete GAAP tax items which could impact the comparability of the operational effective tax rate. The reconciliation of the adjusted effective tax rate used in calculating Adjusted EPS is provided in the table below. The Company believes using this adjusted effective tax rate provides better consistency across the interim reporting periods since each of these discrete items can cause volatility in the GAAP tax rate that is not indicative of the underlying ongoing operations of the Company. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's effective tax rate on ongoing operations. (6) Earnings per share amounts are calculated using actual unrounded figures. (7) During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company revised its definition of Adjusted EPS to exclude the impact of the non-cash LIFO charge. The following illustrates the impact of the revised definition on previously reported periods to show the effect of this change:

13-Week Period

Ended 26-Week Period

Ended January 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 Adjusted EPS (previously reported definition) $ 1.13 $ 2.10 LIFO charge 0.31 0.49 Tax impact of adjustment (0.08 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted EPS (current definition) $ 1.36 $ 2.47

Calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio (unaudited) (in millions, except ratios) January 28, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities $ 23 Long-term debt 2,065 Long-term finance lease liabilities 18 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (40 ) Net carrying value of debt and finance lease liabilities 2,066 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 797 Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio(2) 2.6x

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of this calculation reflects the summation of the trailing four quarters ended January 28, 2023. Refer to the following table for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA trailing four quarters, which is calculated under the revised definition discussed above. (2) During fiscal 2022, the Company revised its definition of Adjusted EBITDA, to exclude the impact of the non-cash LIFO charge.

Reconciliation of trailing four quarters Net income including noncontrolling interests to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

(in millions) 52-Week Period

Ended January 28,

2023 Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 198 Adjustments to net income including noncontrolling interests: Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7 ) Net periodic benefit income, excluding service cost (34 ) Interest expense, net 145 Other income, net (2 ) Provision for income taxes 46 Depreciation and amortization 294 Share-based compensation 43 LIFO charge 178 Restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses 18 Gain on sale of assets (92 ) Multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charges - Other retail expense 1 Business transformation costs 9 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 797

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of this calculation reflects the summation of the trailing four quarters ended January 28, 2023.

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow (unaudited) 13-Week Period Ended 26-Week Period Ended (in millions) January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 532 124 $ 270 $ 43 Payments for capital expenditures (84 ) (50 ) (151 ) (106 ) Free cash flow $ 448 $ 74 $ 119 $ (63 )

FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE Reconciliation of 2023 guidance for estimated Net income attributable to United Natural Foods, Inc. to Adjusted net income and estimated Adjusted EPS (unaudited) Fiscal Year Ending July 29, 2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Low Range Estimate High Range Net income attributable to United Natural Foods, Inc. $ 90 $ 142 Restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses 10 LIFO charge 100 Business transformation costs 20 Tax impact of adjustments and adjusted effective tax rate(1) (35 ) Adjusted net income $ 185 $ 237 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 61 61 Adjusted EPS(2) $ 3.05 $ 3.90

(1) The estimated adjusted effective tax rate excludes the potential impact of changes in uncertain tax positions, tax impacts related to ASU 2016-09 regarding stock compensation and valuation allowances. Refer to the reconciliation for adjusted effective tax rate (2) Adjusted EPS amounts as presented include rounding.

Reconciliation of 2023 guidance for Net income attributable to United Natural Foods, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Fiscal Year Ending July 29, 2023 (in millions) Low Range Estimate High Range Net income attributable to United Natural Foods, Inc. $ 90 $ 142 Provision for income taxes 32 50 LIFO charge 100 Interest expense, net 140 Other expense, net 11 Depreciation and amortization 297 Share-based compensation 44 Net periodic benefit income, excluding service costs (29 ) Business transformation costs 20 Restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses 10 Adjusted EBITDA $ 715 $ 785

Reconciliation of estimated 2023 and actual 2022 U.S. GAAP effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate (unaudited) Estimated

Fiscal 2023 Actual Fiscal

2022 U.S. GAAP effective tax rate 21 % 18 % Discrete quarterly recognition of GAAP items(1) 6 % 8 % Changes in valuation allowances(2) (1 )% - % Adjusted effective tax rate(3) 26 % 26 %

Note: As part of the year-end reconciliation, we update the reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate for actual results. (1) Reflects changes in tax laws excluding the CARES Act, uncertain tax positions, the tax impacts related to the exercise of share-based compensation awards and any prior-year deferred tax or payable adjustments. This includes prior-year Internal Revenue Service or other tax jurisdiction audit adjustments. (2) Reflects changes in valuation allowances related to changes in judgment regarding the realizability of deferred tax assets or current year operations. (3) The Company establishes an estimated adjusted effective tax rate at the beginning of the fiscal year based on the best available information. The Company re-evaluates its estimated adjusted effective tax rate as appropriate throughout the year and adjusts for any material changes. The actual adjusted effective tax rate at the end of the fiscal year is based on actual results and accordingly may differ from the estimated adjusted effective tax rate used during the year.

