

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's consumer price inflation eased in February to its lowest level in over a year, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in February after a 4.8 percent increase in the previous month.



Headline inflation was the lowest since the 3.58 percent logged in January last year



Consumer prices rose 1.7 percent month-on-month in February after a 0.40 percent fall in the previous month. The increase was the first in four months.



In February, the monthly change in the general index was mainly due to the upward impact of the divisions affected in January by the winter sales.



The CPI increased 0.7 percent monthly after removing the effect of the return of sales. The rise was due mainly to an increase in food prices.



