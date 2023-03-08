Anzeige
WKN: A2JPKD ISIN: US47632P1012 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
07.03.23
22:00 Uhr
4,860 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2023 | 14:02
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerash Holdings to Present at D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference, March 21, 2023

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will participate at D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference in New York, on March 21, 2023, at 2:45 p.m. ET. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The presentation can be accessed live at https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco63/jrsh/1923228, or from Jerash's website at www.jerashholidngs.com, under Investor Relations, where it also will be archived.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jsfetcu@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742513/Jerash-Holdings-to-Present-at-DA-Davidson-6th-Annual-Consumer-Growth-Conference-March-21-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
