Jerash Holdings to Present at D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference, March 21, 2023

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will participate at D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference in New York, on March 21, 2023, at 2:45 p.m. ET. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The presentation can be accessed live at https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco63/jrsh/1923228, or from Jerash's website at www.jerashholidngs.com, under Investor Relations, where it also will be archived.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

