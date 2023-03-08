Muscle Maker, Inc. Participating at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRIL), today announces that Mr. Michael Rope, CEO, will be participating at the 35th Annual Roth Conference.

Event Date Location 35th Annual Roth Conference March 12 - 14, 2023 Dana Point, CA

This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining, Technology, Media & AgTech and Sustainability/ESG.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration

About ROTH

MKM ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of "healthier for you" brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, delivery and by direct-to-consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill Restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. The menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu, and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on SuperFit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com.

About Sadot LLC

Sadot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Muscle Maker, Inc. Sadot's goal is to create a comprehensive, global food company that stretches from sustainable farming, agricultural commodity shipping and trading, distribution, production and ultimately reaches consumers through our restaurant, franchise, and meal prep companies. Sadot currently focuses on international agricultural commodity shipping and trading for items such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn. Shipments are via commercial cargo ships that can range between 25,000 to 75,000 metric tons.

