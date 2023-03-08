US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG Cortes Campers and VR Evolution in Quebec Approved for Floor Plan Financing

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) ("USLG" or the "Company"), an innovative composite technology provider, today announced Cortes Campers has been approved with a major Canadian floor plan finance program through its Canadian dealer VR Evolution in Quebec. VR Evolution can immediately take advantage of the floor plan finance program to assist in financing multiple Cortes Campers units for the RV show and camping season.

"As we continue our rapid expansion this year, we're very pleased to announce a partnership with VR Evolution and a key floor plan financing company north of the border," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of the USLG. "We already have one Canadian dealer but are optimistic about further growth in this market over the coming months. Cortes Campers operations are ramping up to meet heightened demand as we approach the busy spring/summer season, and we are now significantly better positioned to take advantage of interest in Quebec and other provinces with a love of outdoor activity and adventure."

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: www.cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, profitability, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

