New Braunfels, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Nomad Internet, an American provider of rural wireless internet service, is pleased to announce the launch of its work trailer connectivity solutions for the transportation industry. The new offering is designed to provide primary connectivity for mobile/temporary work sites, allowing workers to stay connected wherever they work.



According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for mobile satellite services is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2025, driven by the need for reliable communication services in remote locations. Nomad Internet's work trailer connectivity solutions address this need, providing secure and cost-effective network connectivity for mobile/temporary work sites.

Nomad Internet's in-vehicle connection solutions enable drivers to stay connected on the go, ensuring that they have reliable internet access wherever they are.

Nomad Internet's work trailer connectivity solutions are designed for mobile/temporary worksites. They provide secure and cost-effective network connectivity on the move, ensuring that workers have reliable, fast internet access anywhere. The solution is oriented toward the transportation industry, as it keeps mobile workforces connected with internet access, even in remote locations.

"We're thrilled to launch our work trailer connectivity solutions for the transportation industry," said Jessica Garza, COO of Nomad Internet. "Our solutions are designed to keep workers connected wherever they work, enabling them to work efficiently and productively. We understand the importance of reliable internet connectivity for businesses, and we're committed to providing our customers with the best possible service."

Nomad Internet's work trailer connectivity solutions for the transportation industry are available now. Get connected today with Nomad Internet.

