Daktronics, Inc. Announces 2023 Fiscal Third Quarter Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter which ended January 28, 2023.

Q3 FY2023 financial highlights:

Record third quarter net sales of $185.0 million, a 32.5 percent increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2022

Product order backlog was $429.1 million (1) compared to backlog of $353.3 million in the year-earlier period

compared to backlog of $353.3 million in the year-earlier period Gross profit as a percentage of net sales improved from 16.0 percent to 22.6 percent compared to prior year

Operating income was $7.1 million and adjusted operating income (2) was $11.7 million, versus an adjusted operating loss of $5.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022

was $11.7 million, versus an adjusted operating loss of $5.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 Overall margin improvements were driven by: Strategic pricing increases; Improved supply chain, production and inventory management; and Programs to improve company-wide expense management.



Reece Kurtenbach, Daktronics' Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am grateful to our customers who continue to turn to Daktronics for our industry leading products and systems, despite the unusually long lead times caused by supply chain constraints over the last two years. At the same time, I am proud of how our employees delivered for our customers while facing historically high demand and an unprecedented operating environment." Mr. Kurtenbach continued, "Our deliberate actions to carefully align our production planning, inventory, and labor force to our strong customer demand are proving successful, as evidenced by our record sales and improved gross profit margins, operating income and cash flow during the third quarter. As we disclosed at the end of the last reported quarter, we have a robust order pipeline and backlog and improving revenue conversion."

Business and Liquidity Improvement Update

During the quarter we made significant progress across all initiatives of our liquidity enhancement program. We improved our financial flexibility with the extension of a $10.0 million maturity on our credit facility and adjustments to generate more cash and increase profits. Our ability to reduce order cycle times was aided by the easing of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, enabling us to work through our built-up inventory, which we expect will return to more normalized levels over the next year.

Over the course of the quarter, we made several important business improvements including:

Adjustments to pricing and product mix to improve gross margins;

Working capital improvements through accelerated accounts receivables collections;

Increases to production capacity and improvements to operational efficiency;

Careful management of expenses while prioritizing high-return investments into the business, including hiring production and customer service staff to support our growth; and

Taking decisive measures to ensure the Company has the financial flexibility needed to meet continued strong customer demand.



The Board's independent Strategy and Financing Review Committee retained financial advisors to help examine the Company's long-term capital requirements and is currently working with management to evaluate financing alternatives. Resolving any concern about the Company's capital position remains a priority.



Outlook

We expect the markets for the advanced technology and systems we design, engineer, manufacture and service to grow over the long-term. Technology trends and our customers' desire to inform, entertain, and persuade consumers through the dynamic displays and control software we offer will continue to drive demand for our products. In the near-term, we believe our increased production capacity and stability of operations will enable us to efficiently convert our backlog to sales while shrinking our production lead times, giving us a better opportunity to capture additional market share. We continue to intensely monitor our production capabilities, inflation's impact on material prices and labor, and supply conditions in the ever-evolving geopolitical and global economic environment to ensure we quickly adjust our resources and product pricing to expand our margins and increase our profitability.

Heading into the fourth quarter, we expect to benefit from our increased production capacity, factory automation investments, expanded labor availability, and reduced supply chain disruptions. Combined, these will support our initiatives to reduce inventory levels and improve our profitability, cash generation and working capital utilization.

Third Quarter Income Statement Highlights

Orders for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 30.9 percent as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily due to the record number of orders in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Orders in 2022 were driven by pent-up demand after COVID, which was unusual and was not expected to be repeated in fiscal 2023.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased?by 32.5 percent as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Sales growth was driven by the conversion of our strong backlog, improved stabilization of supply chains, and increased manufacturing capacity.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 22.6 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to 16.0 percent a year earlier. The increase in gross profit percentage was primarily due to strategic pricing actions taken late calendar year 2022 and through 2023, and because of fewer supply chain and operational disruptions during the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Operating expenses increased 23.6 percent to $34.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $28.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. We performed our annual goodwill impairment test and concluded that the carrying value of the International and Live Events reporting units exceeded their respective fair values. Consequently, we recorded a $4.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, which contributed to the increase in operating expenses. The increase was also due to legal fees, accounting and auditing services, and other personnel related expenses.

Operating income as a percent of sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was a positive 3.8 percent, compared to a negative 4.1 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 due to the combined factors discussed above. Adjusted operating income(2) was 6.3 percent of sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Our effective tax rate for the three months ended January 28, 2023 was 30.5 percent as compared to an effective tax rate of 32.2 percent for the three months ended January 29, 2022. The slight decrease in tax rate is primarily driven by changes in permanent tax benefits as a percentage of book income recognized during the quarter compared to similar impacts of tax credits and other permanent tax items as a percentage of book income recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal 2023 third quarter, our working capital ratio was 1.6 to 1. Inventory levels dropped slightly since the end of the second quarter and are expected to approach more normalized levels as supply chain disruptions continue to ease and order backlog is fulfilled. Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $11.3 million, and we had $23.6 million drawn on our $45.0 million line of credit and an additional $7.5 million used for letters of credit. During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we generated $12.5 million from operations and used $5.6 million for purchases of property and equipment to improve production capacity.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 Net sales $ 184,975 $ 139,558 $ 544,334 $ 448,767 Cost of sales 143,262 117,250 445,123 362,007 Gross profit 41,713 22,308 99,211 86,760 Operating expenses: Selling 12,908 12,735 41,866 37,012 General and administrative 9,861 8,328 27,989 24,100 Product design and development 7,250 6,925 21,655 21,283 Goodwill impairment 4,576 - 4,576 - 34,595 27,988 96,086 82,395 Operating income (loss) 7,118 (5,680 ) 3,125 4,365 Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest (expense) income, net (398 ) 56 (721 ) 134 Other expense, net (1,380 ) (793 ) (2,335 ) (2,613 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 5,340 (6,417 ) 69 1,886 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,627 (2,067 ) 14,666 177 Net income (loss) $ 3,713 $ (4,350 ) $ (14,597 ) $ 1,709 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,387 45,223 45,320 45,263 Diluted 45,448 45,223 45,320 45,442 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.04





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) (unaudited) January 28,

2023 April 30,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,022 $ 17,143 Restricted cash 708 865 Marketable securities 530 4,020 Accounts receivable, net 115,840 101,099 Inventories 164,879 134,392 Contract assets 36,098 41,687 Current maturities of long-term receivables 1,716 2,798 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,770 14,963 Income tax receivables 3,259 603 Total current assets 341,822 317,570 Property and equipment, net 73,795 66,765 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 452 1,490 Goodwill 3,292 7,927 Intangibles, net 1,220 1,472 Investment in affiliates and other assets 33,071 32,321 Deferred income taxes - 13,331 TOTAL ASSETS $ 453,652 $ 440,876





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) January 28,

2023 April 30,

2022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 70,592 $ 76,313 Contract liabilities 97,703 90,393 Accrued expenses 32,711 34,959 Warranty obligations 10,998 11,621 Income taxes payable 382 408 Total current liabilities 212,386 213,694 Long-term warranty obligations 19,216 17,257 Long-term contract liabilities 12,674 10,998 Other long-term obligations 6,397 7,076 Line of Credit 23,638 - Deferred income taxes - 287 Total long-term liabilities 61,925 35,618 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred Shares, no par value, authorized 50,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, no par value, authorized 115,000,000 shares; 47,373,959 and 46,733,544 shares issued at January 28, 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively 63,002 61,794 Additional paid-in capital 49,719 48,372 Retained earnings 82,011 96,608 Treasury Stock, at cost, 1,907,445 shares at January 23, 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively (10,285 ) (10,285 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,106 ) (4,925 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 179,341 191,564 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 453,652 $ 440,876





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (14,597 ) $ 1,709 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,543 11,544 Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets (588 ) (737 ) Share-based compensation 1,487 1,503 Equity in loss of affiliates 2,596 1,966 Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts, net 674 (600 ) Deferred income taxes, net 13,028 151 Goodwill impairment 4,576 - Change in operating assets and liabilities (29,206 ) (41,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9,487 ) (25,464 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (21,809 ) (10,024 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 612 838 Purchases of marketable securities - (4,045 ) Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities 3,490 - Purchases of equity and loans to equity investees (3,240 ) (6,695 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,947 ) (19,926 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on notes payable 283,115 - Payments on notes payable (259,477 ) - Principal payments on long-term obligations - (200 ) Payments for common shares repurchased - (3,000 ) Proceed from exercise of stock options - 8 Tax payments related to RSU issuances (140 ) (199 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 23,498 (3,391 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (342 ) 98 NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (7,278 ) (48,683 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 18,008 80,402 End of period $ 10,730 $ 31,719





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Dollar Change Percent Change January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Dollar Change Percent Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 49,967 $ 40,095 $ 9,872 24.6 % $ 127,132 $ 107,339 $ 19,793 18.4 % Live Events 67,748 39,057 28,691 73.5 193,370 150,840 42,530 28.2 High School Park and Recreation 28,312 23,721 4,591 19.4 106,127 84,362 21,765 25.8 Transportation 17,578 15,823 1,755 11.1 53,797 42,434 11,363 26.8 International 21,370 20,862 508 2.4 63,908 63,792 116 0.2 $ 184,975 $ 139,558 $ 45,417 32.5 % $ 544,334 $ 448,767 $ 95,567 21.3 % Orders: (1) Commercial $ 28,737 $ 47,012 $ (18,275 ) (38.9 )% $ 119,126 $ 143,699 $ (24,573 ) (17.1 )% Live Events 61,011 79,478 (18,467 ) (23.2 ) 193,763 169,665 24,098 14.2 High School Park and Recreation 28,097 35,884 (7,787 ) (21.7 ) 97,574 107,246 (9,672 ) (9.0 ) Transportation 13,525 20,810 (7,285 ) (35.0 ) 45,812 56,854 (11,042 ) (19.4 ) International 17,005 31,605 (14,600 ) (46.2 ) 45,130 82,778 (37,648 ) (45.5 ) $ 148,375 $ 214,789 $ (66,414 ) (30.9 )% $ 501,405 $ 560,242 $ (58,837 ) (10.5 )%





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*

(in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (9,487 ) $ (25,464 ) Purchases of property and equipment (21,809 ) (10,024 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 612 838 Free cash flow $ (30,684 ) $ (34,650 )

* In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.





Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (loss)*

(in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 Operating income (loss) (GAAP Measure) $ 7,118 $ (5,680 ) $ 3,125 $ 4,365 Plus goodwill impairment 4,576 - 4,576 - Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP measure) $ 11,694 $ (5,680 ) $ 7,701 $ 4,365

* In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses adjusted operating income as a key measure of its operating performance. The term adjusted operating income is not defined under GAAP and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities, or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. We define non-GAAP adjusted operating income as operating income plus asset impairments. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted operating income is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations. Our definition of non-GAAP adjusted operating income may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table above reconciles non-GAAP adjusted operating income to comparable GAAP financial measures.

(1) Orders and backlog are not measures defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), and our methodology for determining orders and backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their orders and backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022. This release does not include a reconciliation of orders or backlog, as it would be impractical to do so without unreasonable effort.

(2) Adjusted operating income is not a measure defined by GAAP, and our methodology for determining adjusted operating income may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining measures for operating performance. See the reconciliation table for more details.