Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2023 | 14:26
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sustainable Apparel Coalition: Putting Equity at the Heart of Sustainability This International Women's Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition

Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Press release picture

Today, we celebrate International Women's Day. In this blog post, Amina Razvi, CEO of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition shares her thoughts on the importance of putting equity at the heart of sustainability, addressing the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions, and the importance of supporting, empowering, and increasing equity for women, particularly in women-dominated industries such as the apparel industry.

Read her blog post here Putting equity at the heart of sustainability this International Women's Day on the SAC website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Apparel Coalition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sustainable Apparel Coalition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustainable-apparel-coalition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Apparel Coalition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742633/Putting-Equity-at-the-Heart-of-Sustainability-This-International-Womens-Day

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.