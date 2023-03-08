WidePoint Corporation Signs Reseller Agreement with BK Technologies Corporation for InteropONE PTToC Service

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), today announced that it has entered into a reseller agreement with BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI), for the resale of BK's InteropONE PTToC (Push-To-Talk Over Cellular) service to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of State. InteropONE is the only PTToC (Push-To-Talk Over Cellular) service that enables operational interoperability to first responders through on-demand creation of user groups without requiring network pre-provisioning or gateways.

Under WidePoint's single award Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) IDIQ contract, WidePoint plans to offer BK's InteropONE service to all DOS and DHS agencies including U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), The United States Coast Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Secret Service and others.

InteropONE facilitates multi-agency incident response and mutual aid in planned or unplanned incidents such as large public events, disaster relief, criminal intelligence, and mass violence, where a lack of communications can slow or hinder the response. Incident command staff can dynamically manage PTToC communications from a smartphone, by "inviting" participants to engage in the incident. Invited participants simply need a smartphone with a data subscription to any carrier network. InteropONE is designed to enable all first responders to communicate regardless of which cellular network they use or PTToC service they subscribe to, or even first responders who do not subscribe to a PTToC service, providing interoperable communications during emergency incidents when no other communications platform meets the need.

Jin Kang, President and CEO of WidePoint Corporation stated: "Federal contract vehicles, such as WidePoint's CWMS contract, provide federal agencies a clear pathway to purchasing InteropONE. Our relationship with DHS is quite wide and deep with over 100,000 smartphones under management; InteropONE is currently undergoing field trials with our customers, which have generated favorable initial feedback. We're pleased to establish a strategic partnership with BK Technologies and believe our ability to offer their PTToC offering will broaden our customer relationships and grow our business."

John Suzuki, CEO for BK Technologies, commented: "The federal government is a large PTToC service user, as more government personnel carry a smartphone than carry a land mobile radio. InteropONE allows these users to initiate and participate in Push-To-Talk (PTT) group communications on demand. When DHS agents conduct a mission, typically they are joined by other state and local public safety agencies; InteropONE enables DHS agents to form onsite group communications with any smartphone device on any cellular service worldwide in five minutes or less. With WidePoint's deep DHS relationships and BK Technologies' InteropONE offering, this is an ideal strategic partner for both companies."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI) manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies SaaS business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. For more information, visit bktechnologies.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742525/WidePoint-Corporation-Signs-Reseller-Agreement-with-BK-Technologies-Corporation-for-InteropONE-PTToC-Service