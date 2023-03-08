Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - The Well Told Company Inc. (TSXV: WLCO) (FSE: 7HO) ("Well Told" or the "Company"), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant- based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is pleased to announce its founder and CEO, Monica Ruffo, has been selected as a Game Changer, part of The Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women report, featured in the Globe and Mail today, March 8th, 2023.





The Game Changers Report is sponsored by TD Bank and is designed to highlight the incredible contribution of female-led companies and was created by Natural Products Canada (NPC), a federally funded organization focused on high potential early-stage bio-based Canadian companies that benefit people, animals and the planet.

Companies were selected based on innovation, sustainability and growth, and their overall progress and potential in the industry. The accompanying full-page feature article in the Globe and Mail is part of the publication's Report on Business section.

"I feel very honoured to have been featured in such a distinguished report," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told. "Having NPC's support and endorsement of Well Told as a brand that's making an impact on people, animals and the planet is a testament to the hard work we have done as a team and the growth we have achieved as a mission-driven company. We have a strong vision and clarity of values that guide everything we do, and we attribute much of our progress to just that."

"Canadians should be proud of these innovative companies that are delivering better, healthier options for people and the planet," says Shelley King, CEO of Natural Products Canada. "The women leading these companies are truly making a difference, and we are very proud to provide this platform to introduce them to new customers and partners."

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 1,000 pharmacies in the U.S. in addition to being available at welltold.com, on Amazon, and in airports across the U.S.

