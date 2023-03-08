GaN Systems: APEC 2023: What's New in GaN?

At APEC 2023, GaN Systems Showcases Innovative Solutions Across Targeted Markets. Fast-Charging GaN Chargers, Best-Sounding Class-D Audio, High Power Density Power Supplies, High-Efficiency Automotive Powertrains and More

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / GaN Systems, a global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced it will showcase leading GaN solutions demonstrating outstanding advances in power density and efficiency across multiple market segments at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2023. GaN Systems is exhibiting at booth #822.

At APEC 2023, GaN Systems will showcase the following:

Fast-charging GaN chargers and adapters from industry-leading OEMs such as Samsung, Dell, and Razer

Best-sounding Wi-Fi Speaker from Mark Levinson, founder of Daniel Hertz

Data Center power supplies moving from less than 50W/in 3 to reaching 100W/in 3

to reaching 100W/in Automotive OBC, DCDC, and Traction implementations

Innovations in e-mobility, lighting, and shrinking power supplies

Additionally, GaN Systems will share its insights, roadmaps, and innovations coming to market with those who schedule time with our "Insiders Team," private meetings in our on-booth conference rooms during the week at APEC.

GaN Systems will present products and strategies for several market applications during the industry sessions as follows:

"How GaN is Advancing Wireless Power Technology" Tuesday, 3/21, at 8:30 AM, ISO4.1

"GaN Transistors for Next Generation Power Supply Units" Thursday, 3/23, at 10:55 AM. ISO20.6

"High Efficiency and High-Power Density GaN-Based 11kW/800V Onboard Charger" Thursday, 3/23, at 10:55 AM, ISI9.6



Since its inception in 1985, APEC has become the world's premier event in power electronics, with high-caliber, peer-reviewed technical content from industry and academia. APEC 2023 will occur at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, with the conference running from March 19th-23rd.

Visit GaN Systems at APEC 2023

See GaN Systems' customer implementations firsthand at Booth 822. Contact us at https://gansystems.com/event/apec-2023/ to reserve an appointment to meet with GaN Systems at the show.

# # #

