Silicon Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - ITEHIL announces the launch of a groundbreaking new water purifier, the RO Water Purifier, which combines the powerful purifying properties of reverse osmosis (RO) membranes and activated carbon to provide high-quality drinking water.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/156725_ITEHIL%20RO%20water%20purifier_550.jpg

The lightweight RO Water Purifier is designed with travelers, hikers, and campers in mind and utilizes reverse osmosis technology to filter out harmful particles as small as 0.02-0.03 microns and heavy metals such as fluoride and limescale with a minimal pore size of 0.0006-0.001 microns.



"Combining the power of reverse osmosis and activated carbon makes this one of the most efficient water purifiers on the market," said ITEHIL Spokesperson Ben Fong. "Our RO Water Purifier is a game-changer for those who want safe drinking water wherever they go."



The ITEHIL RO Water Purifier can filter up to 550 gallons of water in six months with the built-in battery and is capable of treating all types of water sources, from municipal tap water to rainwater, spring water, lake water and river water.



Fong added that his company donates 50 filters to safe drinking water charities in Ohio, where a cargo train carrying hazardous materials recently derailed and reportedly spilled contaminants into the nearby water supply.



"Our goal is to help ensure that everyone and everywhere has access to clean, safe drinking water," said Fong.

RO Water Purifier, which weighs only 13 lbs,is available for purchase on the company's website and on Amazon. For moreinformation about the RO Water Purifier, please visit www.itehil.com.

About ITEHIL

ITEHIL is a Silicon Valley start-up that designs and manufactures innovative outdoor products. The company's mission is to promote sustainability and encourage outdoor exploration by providing durable, portable, and affordable products that make being outdoors fun. ITEHIL designs products for a range of activities, from hiking and camping to watersports and hunting.

