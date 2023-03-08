Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading source of news and insights into the psychedelic medicine space, is pleased to announce its expanded partnership with Concordia for the 2023 Concordia Americas Summit in Miami, Florida.

Last September, Microdose had the honor of being the first company in the psychedelic medicine space to take part in the prestigious Concordia Annual Summit. As a Principal Sponsor of the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit, Microdose put psychedelics on the same stage as global leaders in politics and industry, showcasing how psychedelic medicine can support mental health solutions from both scientific and ethical perspectives. Speakers at the Summit included First Lady Jill Biden, Eric Adams (Mayor of New York), Queen Rania Al Abdullah (of Jordan), Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minister), Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, and many more.

Building on this success, Microdose is thrilled to partner with Concordia for the 2023 Concordia Americas Summit on March 9-10 in Miami, Florida. As Concordia's longest-standing regional initiative, the Summit will bring together leaders from the public, nonprofit, and private sectors to confront the challenges and opportunities facing the Western hemisphere, focusing on Latin America.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Concordia for the 2023 Americas Summit and look forward to collaborating with leaders from diverse sectors to drive positive change in the region," said Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights.

Furthering many of the outcomes and themes from the 2022 Americas Summit, the 2023 Concordia Americas Summit will spark concrete steps rooted in the common desire to see the hemisphere reach its full potential. Microdose's participation in the Summit underscores the growing recognition of the potential of psychedelic medicine and its role in the mainstream conversation on mental health.

"We are pleased to partner with Concordia once again and take part in the upcoming Americas Summit," said Connor Haslam, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "We invite attendees to join us in Miami and participate in the impactful programming and dynamic networking opportunities that the Summit will offer as we work together to unlock the full potential of psychedelic medicine."

Microdose Psychedelic Insights invites you to join us in Miami and participate in the impactful programming and dynamic networking opportunities at the 2023 Concordia Americas Summit. Please follow this link to register for the event and join Microdose at the Summit.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

Public Relations Manager contact: ali@microdose.buzz

