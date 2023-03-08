Pet Supermarket Selects Bringg to Expand Fulfillment Options and Enhance Customer Loyalty

Using Bringg on Salesforce provides Pet Supermarket customers with better delivery options

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the delivery management platform market leader, and Pet Supermarket , a specialty pet supply retailer with locations throughout the U.S. Southeast, have announced that Pet Supermarket will begin using Bringg on Salesforce (BoSF) to manage delivery operations, expand fulfillment capabilities and enhance customer experience.

BoSF is the only delivery management platform 100% native to Salesforce, providing quick integration times to instantly meet vendor needs for better visibility into delivery processes and enabling a branded customer experience. Additionally, BoSF will allow Pet Supermarket to expand its carrier options beyond use of an internal fleet to significantly enlarge delivery capacity.

As the pandemic drove major growth in the total number of pet-owning households, pet owners' expectations, like most consumers today, have grown to wanting speedy and convenient deliveries. Pet Supermarket has 40 years of experience in the pet supply and services industry, operates over 200 stores across the United States and plans to expand. One of its goals is to provide an enhanced, tailored customer experience in order to remain competitive in a challenging market.

"In addition to increased delivery options and visibility, we will utilize BoSF to optimize driver routes and minimize overall costs," said Allen McClard, CEO of Pet Supermarket. "Bringg has provided an innovative solution that has allowed us to scale our delivery options to include same-day and leverage data to respond to customer expectations."

"We are excited to be working with such an innovative retailer, as they raise the bar on the delivery experience of end-to-end pet supplies across the United States," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "BoSF will help Pet Supermarket meet its business growth plans to expand with more stores and deliver an omnichannel experience, as well as reduce cost, drive customer loyalty and increase revenue in a highly competitive market."

About Bringg:

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg manages and unifies last mile delivery, fulfillment and returns, empowering enterprises to manage and grow their delivery capacity, reduce cost and provide branded customer experiences. Bringg's open SaaS platform and robust network of over 250 delivery providers, enables enterprises to offer customers any delivery option, whether using internal drivers or external delivery providers, including 3PL, carriers, crowdsourced fleets or independent gig drivers.

https://www.bringg.com/

About Pet Supermarket:

Pet Supermarket is a one-stop shop offering a broad selection of premium pet food, supplies and services sold by trained professional staff who provide knowledgeable and friendly assistance. Pet Supermarket has over 200 locations equipped to provide pet parents with the convenience to shop locally in a community-oriented and welcoming environment. In addition, Pet Supermarket's robust e-commerce experience includes standard and same-day delivery. To learn more about Pet Supermarket, visit www.petsupermarket.com .

Media Contact

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

justine@headline.media

IL: +972 54 885 9141

US: +1 917 724 2176

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pet-supermarket-selects-bringg-to-expand-fulfillment-options-and-enhance-customer-loyalty-301765656.html