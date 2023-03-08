Anzeige
WKN: A0DK8Q ISIN: SE0001279142 
Tradegate
07.03.23
15:51 Uhr
0,446 Euro
+0,009
+1,94 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPACT COATINGS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT COATINGS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4300,44616:06
0,4390,45216:03
08.03.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Impact Coatings AB (140/23)

With effect from March 09, 2023, the subscription rights in Impact Coatings AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 20, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   IMPC TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019764556              
Order book ID:  286297                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 09, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Impact
Coatings AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   IMPC BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019764564              
Order book ID:  286298                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
