Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Impact Coatings AB (140/23)

With effect from March 09, 2023, the subscription rights in Impact Coatings AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 20, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: IMPC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019764556 Order book ID: 286297 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 09, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Impact Coatings AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: IMPC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019764564 Order book ID: 286298 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB