KeyBank Makes $12,500 Donation to The Next Door

HOOD RIVER, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / KeyBank has announced a $12,500 donation to The Next Door. The gift will be used to support its foundation and Financial Beginnings educational programs designed to empower economically vulnerable adults with financial strategies.

"This gift combines two of our core values-a commitment to philanthropy and financial wellness," said Josh Lyons, KeyBank's market president for Oregon and S.W. Washington and Commercial Banking leader. "This particular program fits well with our mission of helping our clients and the community thrive by achieving financial wellness. We salute The Next Door's efforts to help our neighbors bolster their financial confidence through awareness and education and put families one step closer to financial independence and self-sufficiency."

The Next Door, the Gorge's largest human services 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, serves over 3000 Gorge community members each year with programs that support and empower, including programs to serve local youth and families, mental health counselling, equity and outreach training and health related services.

"We're so grateful for KeyBank's partnership, which comes in many forms," said Janet Hamada, executive director of The Next Door. "This grant is a wonderful support for our program to help the community, but we're also thankful to have a banking relationship with KeyBank in Hood River that is built on collaboration and trust."

KeyCorp's roots trace nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at December 31, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

