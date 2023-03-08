Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023
08.03.2023 | 15:26
Workiva: ESG Talk: DEI's Role in Human Capital Management

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Workiva:

Workiva, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Press release picture

Alicia Petross, chief diversity officer at The Hershey Company, joins Workiva's Steve Soter in the latest episode of ESG Talk. Alicia and Steve discuss the labor shortage, how ESG reporting has evolved, and the connection between DEI and HCM.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742639/ESG-Talk-DEIs-Role-in-Human-Capital-Management

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
