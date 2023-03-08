Webster Bank Invests in Community Success Through Outreach and Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Webster Bank

A modern bank is much more than just a vault. Today's financial institutions know that they have a responsibility to reach beyond the secure walls of their physical buildings. They see themselves as a vital part of the local landscape, a business like any other that serves, employs, and gives back to its neighbors. A wise bank invests in the people and places around it, not just when it's profitable, but also when it's the right thing to do. That's because the success of the community depends on the future of each family, individual, or small business.

Webster Bank, a leading commercial bank in the Northeast with a long history of corporate responsibility, has taken that commitment to community a step further than most. Earlier this year, Webster created an Office of Corporate Responsibility to oversee all of Webster's community investment initiatives and other public-facing activities across the company.

"We believe in a future where every community and every individual should be empowered to excel," says Marissa Weidner, who heads the new office as Webster's Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer.

