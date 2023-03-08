Georgia-Pacific Supports The Go Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Georgia-Pacific

GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific) is proud to lend a helping hand to those in need by supporting The GO Fund (Global Opportunity Fund), a non-profit organization that provides economic empowerment programs to women and children in Africa. Through our partnership, we helped expand access to water and sanitation and build a girls' bathroom facility at the Gianchere School in Kisii, Kenya.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news

