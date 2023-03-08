Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
WKN: A2PSFT ISIN: SE0005676103 Ticker-Symbol: 82Y 
Frankfurt
08.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,714 Euro
+0,050
+7,53 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORTOMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORTOMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.03.2023 | 15:58
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Ortoma AB TO (141/23)

At the request of Ortoma AB, ORT TO 2 B equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from March 09, 2023. 

Security name: Ortoma Teckningsoptioner serie TO 2 B
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:   ORT TO 2 B              
-----------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019353715             
-----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  286547                
-----------------------------------------------------

Terms: The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted 
     average price of the Company's share during the period from of 10   
     business days ending on November 14, 2023 (including November 14,   
     2023). The subscription price may amount to a minimum of the quota   
     value of 4 SEK and maximum 10 SEK.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Ortoma AB                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr November 15, 2023 - November 28, 2023                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  November 23, 2023                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 08-121 576 90.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
