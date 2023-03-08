Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Ortoma AB TO (141/23)

At the request of Ortoma AB, ORT TO 2 B equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from March 09, 2023. Security name: Ortoma Teckningsoptioner serie TO 2 B ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORT TO 2 B ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019353715 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 286547 ----------------------------------------------------- Terms: The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from of 10 business days ending on November 14, 2023 (including November 14, 2023). The subscription price may amount to a minimum of the quota value of 4 SEK and maximum 10 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Ortoma AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 15, 2023 - November 28, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 23, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 08-121 576 90.