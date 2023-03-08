San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Withstand the Weight, a leading lifestyle brand known for its affordable and fashionable gym wear and accessories, has launched a new line of workout apparel - Carbie. The collection is constructed from tri-blend fabric comprising polyester, cotton, and rayon featuring an array of t-shirts and tank tops designed to inspire athletes and lifestyle enthusiasts.





Cayleigh Couch

The apparel reflects a playful yet functional aesthetic - combining bold colors, soft fabrics, and a comfortable fit.

The collection is designed for all body types and shapes, with sizes ranging from XS-XXXL, an advocate for thick and curvy. The pieces are breathable and form-fitting, ensuring comfort during workouts or leisurely activities.

The tri-blend fabrics used in the collection's construction give it a comfortable, airy feel while also providing the benefits of stretch and resistance to sweat. Although intended to be worn tight and snug, customers can size up for a more comfortable fit. The Carbie line also comes in several colors, including neon pink, light pink, white, and black, allowing users to choose the shades that best reflect their individual styles.

With the launch of the Carbie line, Withstand the Weight founder Cayleigh Couch invites customers to join her movement and spread the message that all body types should be celebrated. The new line is intended to enable athletes or lifestyle enthusiasts to focus on advancement rather than perfection by helping them feel confident, at ease, and stylish in their shape and size.

Available on the brand's website or Amazon shop, the new apparel collection is attracting attention as fashion for a cause.

About Withstand the Weight

Withstand the Weight was founded in 2014 by Cayleigh Couch, a well-known content creator and mother of two who enjoys working out and inspiring others. The brand merchandise has evolved from a simple username into a motivational lifestyle brand over the years, satisfying customers' need for self-expression through its varied product offerings. The brand offers a vast array of products, ranging from high-quality printed fitness clothing to funny t-shirts and gym accessories.

The brand's core values centre on spreading awareness about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and encouraging people to strive for improvement rather than perfection.

For more information, visit:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/withstandtheweight/?hl=en

TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@withstandtheweight_13

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/withstandtheweight

Contact the Owner:

Cayleigh Couch

Cayleighcouch25@gmail.com

Website: https://withstandtheweight.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157671