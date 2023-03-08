Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET TO REACH INVESTMENT OF $1.15 BILLION IN 2028; HUGE DEMAND FOR CLOUD COMPUTING BOOSTING THE ADOPTION OF GREENFIELD FACILITIES IN MEXICO - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Mexico data center market will grow at a CAGR of 9.75% from 2022-2028.
The Mexican government aims to invest around $1.5 billionto boost internet connectivity and expand it to rural areas, generating more data. The investment will also attract data center investments in the country. The rising demand for cloud computing services and data storage will likely boost the country's construction of new greenfield facilities. The country currently has an availability of white floor area with an average of over 27,000 square feet.
MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (Investment)
USD 1.15 Billion (2028)
Market Size (Area)
230 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
Market Size (Power Capacity)
50 MW (2028)
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
9.75 %
Historic Year
2021-2022
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Dynamics
Big Data & IoT are Accelerating Data Center Investments in Mexico
As internet penetration is increasing and expected to grow further among organizations and households, it is likely to enhance the demand for Big Data & IoT in Mexico. INTERSOG, Systems-X, ADES Technologies, IDW Innovation Studio, RedGPS, and ModusLink are the major IoT companies operating in Mexico.
In 2022, the Mexican government announced that it plans to invest more than $1 billion to improve internet connectivity in isolated rural areas. In 2022, Mexican data centers reached around $200 million in revenue from the IoT segment, which is expected to double in the future.
This report analyses the Mexico data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:
THE REPORT INCLUDES THE INVESTMENT IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
MAJOR VENDORS
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- HPE
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Super Micro Computer
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Aceco TI
- Fluor Corporation
- Gensler
- KMD Architects
- Syska Hennessey Group
- Turner Construction
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security Systems
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Detroit Diesel
- Eaton
- Generac Power Systems
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Ascenty
- CloudHQ
- Equinix
- HostDime
- ODATA
- Scala Data Centers
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Mexico colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Mexico by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Mexico data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Mexico
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 32
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4
- Coverage: 16 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Mexico
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Mexico's market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Mexico
- Historical Market Scenario
- 30+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Querétaro
- Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Mexico
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Mexico Market
- Investment Opportunities in the Mexico
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Mexico Data Center Colocation Market
- Mexico Colocation Services Market
- Retail vs. Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
