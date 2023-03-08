Panoramic Health Accelerates Expansion to Deliver Value-Based Care in Texas With Strategic Practice Partnership and Acquisition of Vascular Access Center

New Practice Partnership With Nephrology, Dialysis & Transplantation Associates at The Kidney Institute and Acquisition of North Shepard Dialysis Access Center Power Value-Based Kidney Care as Panoramic Health Continues Its Growth in Texas

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Panoramic Health?, the leading integrated value-based kidney care platform and the country's largest nephrologist-led participant in Medicare's Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting Options (CKCC) program, has expanded in Texas through a partnership with leading Houston practice Nephrology, Dialysis & Transplantation Associates, P.A. at The Kidney Institute (TKI) and the strategic acquisition of its affiliated vascular access center, North Shepherd Dialysis Access Center. Panoramic Health is partnered with leading nephrology providers in the Greater Houston area, including interventional and surgical care teams, and manages $70 million of risk spend through the CKCC program.

TKI joins an already established foundation of Panoramic Health value-based care solutions in Houston, including localized interdisciplinary clinical care teams to support care delivery and coordination in the home setting and a vascular access center within its seven clinic locations serving communities in the Greater Houston area. Panoramic Health's predictive analytics enables nephrology practice partners like TKI to intervene early and coordinate care effectively delaying CKD progression, increasing planned dialysis starts and transplants, and decreasing high-cost hospitalizations.

With the acquisition of the North Shepherd Dialysis Access Center through its surgical center division, Panoramic Health continues to build an ecosystem that enables high-quality, cost-efficient care coordination and delivery for its patients with CKD and ESKD to best serve patients across the continuum of care. To deliver on the broad range of patient needs, Panoramic Health is converting the North Shepherd Dialysis Access Center into a fully licensed Ambulatory Surgical Center.

The partnership with TKI and the acquisition of the North Shepherd Dialysis Access Center are the most recent developments in Panoramic Health's rigorous Texas growth. Panoramic Health's physician-led platform currently serves more than 75,000 patients in Texas through partnerships with leading nephrology practices in key geographies such as Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and West Texas. The most recent announcements include partnerships with Renal Associates, P.A. in San Antonio, Renal Specialists of Houston, and Permian Basin Kidney Center in West Texas with continued growth in major Texas metropolitan areas on the horizon.

"Our partnership with TKI and the addition of the North Shepherd Dialysis Access Center are both incredible highlights amongst our rapid growth in Texas," said Nick Carlucci, Senior Vice President of Growth Operations and Ancillary Services. "With the access center creating a key piece within the care delivery ecosystem, our physician partners and aligned surgical and interventional care teams will be able to provide higher-quality care in a lower-cost setting to drive better outcomes, lower readmission rates and, ultimately, improve quality of life."

"We are thrilled to join Panoramic Health's physician-led platform, creating more opportunities to deliver better care and improve the lives of patients with chronic kidney disease in the Houston area," said Dr. George Nassar of TKI. "As kidney care continues to evolve, I am confident their integrated platform will lead the pack in transforming the nephrology ecosystem."

Panoramic Health utilizes the nation's largest, real-time CKD database of more than 630,000 patients, driving advanced risk stratification and predictive modeling to help identify at-risk patients earlier and coordinate appropriate treatment.

Panoramic Health's holistic, value-based kidney care platform outperforms national averages in key metrics including superior patient engagement, increased planned dialysis starts, and reductions in hospital readmissions. The platform has proven the ability to improve outcomes and reduce cost of care - delivering results for patients, providers, and payers.

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is the nation's leading integrated physician-led value-based kidney care organization and the largest nephrologist-led CKCC participant. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. Panoramic Health's value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world's largest clinical chronic kidney disease data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes through value-based care and clinical research. Panoramic Health's Clinical Research division partners with sponsors and clinical research organizations to bring cutting-edge treatments to patients with kidney disease. For more information, visit panoramichealth.com.

About Nephrology, Dialysis & Transplantation Associates at The Kidney Institute

Founded in 2001, Nephrology, Dialysis & Transplantation Associates at The Kidney Institute (TKI) is a leading kidney care provider in Houston, Texas, providing a range of services for all degrees of kidney dysfunction from simple disorders to emergency services and advanced kidney disease requiring dialysis or transplantation. The provider serves patients at seven locations and several major health systems in the Houston metropolitan area including Houston Methodist, St. Luke's, Memorial Hermann, Texas Medical Center, Houston Northwest Medical Center, Methodist Willowbrook, and Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center. For more information, please visit https://www.kidneydocs.org/.

