World Wildlife Fund: Sustainable Feed Critical to Meeting Global Climate Targets

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Implementing sustainable practices within the livestock and poultry feed industry and throughout the value chain is essential to reaching global climate targets and limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, says a new report from World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The report explains how the US animal feed industry and supply chain partners can implement changes that will decrease the environmental impacts of feed production and help lead to a more sustainable and climate-resilient global food system. WWF's report outlines how these issues can be addressed through four critical components of a sustainable feed strategy: circularity, innovation, regenerative agriculture, and responsible sourcing.

"When we talk about building a sustainable future, a critical part of the conversation is how we supply environmentally responsible animal feed," said Ellen Dierenfeld, lead specialist for sustainable feed innovations, WWF. "Right now there is a unique opportunity for the feed industry to leverage its influence and effect worldwide change. Collective action across the feed value chain would send market signals rippling throughout the entire agriculture sector, leading to a more sustainable food system for everyone."

The report also includes relevant insights and examples in action shared by a diverse set of stakeholders during the recent Feed Systems Sustainability Summit, convened jointly by WWF and the Institute for Feed Education and Research (IFEEDER).

"The feed sector's sustainability efforts are influenced by many stakeholders both upstream and downstream of the industry, creating real opportunities for engagement," said Lara Moody, executive director of IFEEDER. "Actionable solutions exist, as demonstrated by case studies in the report, but signals and support from the full feed value chain including feed stuff producers and consumer facing stakeholders are needed."

Read the full report: Solutions to Meet the Need for Feed

