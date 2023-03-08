San Diego County Welcomes the Launch of Too Good To Go

Saving money, food and the planet is now easier than ever in Southern California

Following the apps successful L.A. launch year, San Diego continues the company's southern California expansion with 90+ stores live to date

Consumers can save on everything from baked goods to prepared foods and even grocery items by downloading the app for free today

Too Good To Go is now available in 14 markets across the US and has saved more than 4 million meals from waste across the country

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Too Good To Go , the world's largest marketplace for selling surplus food, is now available in San Diego County.

Too Good To Go connects businesses who have surplus food with consumers who buy Surprise Bags at - the retail cost. The Surprise Bag element is unique to Too Good To Go and reflects the unpredictable nature of food waste. Consumers will purchase bags from categories such as: baked goods, prepared meals, grocery items, among others. By using the app businesses can recoup some revenue from food loss and waste, consumers can eat great food for less and everyone can help to lower the harmful impacts of food waste on the environment.

Too Good To Go is pleased to launch in San Diego with 90+ partners, notably: Blackmarket Bakery, MRKT, Pannikin, Pappalecco, and Nomad Donuts. With more partners added weekly consumers are encouraged to check back often to see what new stores have joined and what delicious new Surprise Bags are ready to be saved.

Said Chris MacAulay, Too Good To Go Country Manager, "Too Good To Go imagines a world without food waste and provides businesses and consumers an easy pathway to making this possible. San Diego's creative and innovative food scene presents the perfect opportunity to achieve this lofty goal. We're excited to expand our app in Southern California to bring more choices to consumers looking to eliminate waste and lower their bills. I encourage all food selling businesses to join and start making money off of their surplus food today."

Following the company's successful launch in L.A. last September Too Good To Go is encouraged by the progress it has seen in saving food from waste in California, and excited to bring this innovation to San Diego. Since launching in L.A. Too Good To Go has already saved more than 55,000 meals from more than 250 partners.

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android . To learn more about Too Good To Go as well as tips and trips to eliminate food waste follow on Instagram at: TooGoodToGo.usa.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 202 million meals from more than 185,000+ partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.com for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.usa.

