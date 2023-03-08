Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Celebrates International Women's Day as Jennifer Hammers is Named Inspiring Woman Leader by Industry Era Women Leaders Magazine

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Issuer Direct , an industry-leading communications company that focuses on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals, is pleased to announce Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jennifer Hammers, is featured in Industry Era Women Leaders (IERA-Women Leaders) list of " Top 10 Inspiring Women Leaders in 2022 "

Celebrating International Women's Day could not be more important to both Hammers and the Company. "I've made it my mission to lead by example. This means inspiring my team, especially my female coworkers to take chances and lean into their skills to grow professionally and personally," said Hammers.

Hammers shared how her personal integrity, leadership style, and work ethic have fueled her to be the best leader, teammate and employee throughout her career.

IERA-Women Leaders is an online resource designed to empower, promote, and enhance women in business and beyond. This magazine highlights women in leadership positions and shares their journeys, struggles and accomplishments.

"I'm honored to be part of this list alongside nine other influential women who continue to take their careers to new heights," she added.

Issuer Direct, a communications and compliance company, is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to spearheading change in the industry with its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Its inclusive environment and focus on equality are celebrated as women account for 48.7% of Issuer Direct's workforce, many of which hold leadership positions.

To learn more about Issuer Direct's DEI initiatives, visit https://www.issuerdirect.com/company/dei

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

