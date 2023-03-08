Bayer To Distribute Pheromone-Based Biological Crop Protection Solutions From M2i Group

Biological pheromones present a non-toxic, innovative opportunity for biological crop protection while safeguarding biodiversity and beneficial pollinators / M2i's patented bio-sourced micro-encapsulation technology means long-lasting pheromone controls with no residues and no plastic waste / First products to provide 90 days minimum of protection in high-value fruit and vegetable crops utilizing M2i's controlled release pheromone diffusion technologies

MONHEIM, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Bayer announced a partnership with French company M2i Group to supply fruit and vegetable growers around the world with pheromone-based biological crop protection products. Through the agreement, Bayer will become the exclusive distributor of select M2i products targeting lepidoptera pests in crops that include stone and pome fruits, tomatoes, and grapes.

M2i Group is the leader in pheromone production in Europe and has expertise in developing, formulating, and manufacturing complex molecules. Bayer will integrate M2i's pheromone products, including M2i's innovative press application technology, into a complementary system of digitally enabled solutions that include pest monitoring tools to advise growers on pest pressures and application timelines, and other synthetic and biological products tailored to grower needs.

"Tailored solutions that meet growers' demands for safe and effective products with low or no residue are an important part of Bayer's biological portfolio," said Jens Hartmann, Regional Head for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "Bringing together M2i's pheromone products with digital monitoring applications and Bayer's existing biological portfolio will enable growers to apply the right product at the right time within a holistic approach that benefits their operations."

M2i's expertise in pheromone crop protection has allowed the company to utilize biomimicry to develop innovative methods that fight pests by attracting and trapping them or interrupting mating behaviors. These integrated pest management products ensure that pest populations are maintained at manageable levels.

"M2i Group is excited to work with Bayer and to bring our sustainable crop protection products to more growers around the world," said Phillippe Guerret, CEO of M2i. "Pheromones present an efficient and economical method of crop protection, as they are selective, non-toxic, and naturally avoid the development of resistance. M2i's patented technology leverages innovative application devices, and reliable linear release to bring the potential of pheromones to fields across the world."

Bayer launched Vynyty Citrus®, its latest biological and pheromone-based crop protection product in 2021. Vynyty Citrus® is the first such product on the market that is formulated with pheromones and natural pyrethrum to control pests in citrus fruits. M2i's products will continue to build on Bayer's pheromone-based biologicals product line.

Note to editors/reporters:

Representatives from Bayer and M2i Group were attending Fruit Logistica in Berlin from February, 8-10, 2023.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About M2i Group

Founded in 2012, M2i is a 100% French industrial group, expert in the synthesis, formulation and production of complex molecules. Thanks to its research laboratory in Lacq (64), associated with its Salin de Giraud plant (13) and its manufacturing center in Parnac (46), M2i designs, develops and produces organic molecules with high added value for life sciences and organic farming. It has become the European leader in biological protection of plants and crops by conceiving eco-responsible products as a substitute for conventional chemical insecticides today sold in 65 countries.

M2i, which has multiplied by 6 its workforce in 8 years, employs 185 people, including more than a quarter in R&D, and holds 30 patent families protecting its technology and innovative product lines. For more information: www.m2i-lifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

View original content here

Pheromone-based crop protection products help farmers control pests in an environmentally friendly way



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bayer on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bayer

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bayer

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bayer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742659/Bayer-To-Distribute-Pheromone-Based-Biological-Crop-Protection-Solutions-From-M2i-Group