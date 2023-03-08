RecruitAERO Launches as Wichita's First Women-Owned Fractional Recruitment Firm Dedicated to Aerospace and Defense Nationwide - Changing the Way Companies Hire

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Aerospace and defense companies have a new ally in their recruitment efforts with the launch of RecruitAERO, a fractional recruitment and consulting firm. Headquartered in Wichita, KS, RecruitAERO is an SBA-Certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Military Friendly® awarded company that's changing the way companies approach hiring.

Co-founders Gemma Dendurent and Jessica Rowe have over 20 years of global experience in talent acquisition, strategic leadership, and client relations and are passionate about helping aerospace and defense companies recruit the best talent. With RecruitAERO's fractional support business model, clients can easily scale up and down their recruitment efforts as needed with experienced, on-demand aerospace recruiters.

"We're excited to be the first fractional recruitment company in Wichita that is solely focused on aerospace and defense," said Dendurent. "We understand the unique needs of the aerospace and defense industry and have created a company that can provide customized recruitment and consulting services to meet those needs."

RecruitAERO recruits for engineering and other technical roles, offering services that promote best practices, mentorship, and education on compliance to organizations of all sizes.

"Our goal is to change the way companies hire by providing organizations with the support they need, when they need it," said Rowe. "We believe that by providing our clients unparalleled recruitment and consulting services, we can help them achieve their goals and drive growth."

Aerospace companies often struggle with recruitment support when awarded government contracts or taking on new projects. RecruitAERO solves several recruitment problems for the industry, including broken processes, little to no recruiter training, a lack of recruiters or tools needed to recruit effectively and compliantly.

The company's team of experts has years of experience in the aerospace industry, and they use this knowledge to provide clients with practical, actionable advice. With their knowledge, advanced technological resources and established talent pools, small and large organizations can benefit from utilizing RecruitAERO's cost-effective recruitment solutions.

As an SBA-Certified WOSB that is awarded Military Friendly®, RecruitAERO is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the aerospace industry and all its operations. The firm recognizes the exceptional talent that nontraditional candidates and military personnel bring to the table and is determined to provide meaningful career opportunities and unwavering support.

Whether clients are looking to improve their recruitment process or gain a competitive advantage in the market, RecruitAERO has the solutions they need to succeed, making them an ideal partner for any aerospace and defense company looking to hire the best talent.

About RecruitAERO: RecruitAERO is a Fractional Recruitment and Consulting firm. We offer services that help companies in the aerospace and defense industry achieve their hiring goals. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing high-quality experiences and exceptional customer service. Founded in 2022, RecruitAERO is an SBA-Certified WOSB and awarded Military Friendly®.

