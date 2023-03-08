Prysmian Group North America Joins Women in Manufacturing Association, Celebrates International Women's Day

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, joins in celebrating International Women's Day by introducing a new strategic partnership with the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM). The Women in Manufacturing Association is the only national and global trade association supporting women in the manufacturing industry.

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

"The cable manufacturing industry has traditionally not been a very gender balanced field, but today, on International Women's Day, we are proud to celebrate the achievements of our female employees," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women comprise 47% of the workforce, yet only comprise approximately 30% of the 15.8 million employees in the manufacturing industry, and only 1 in 4 manufacturing leaders are women.

"Our partnership with Women in Manufacturing is one of many tactics we are pursuing to bridge the gender gap in this industry," said Pirondini. "Prysmian is committed to hiring at least 500 women in STEM roles by 2030, but we hope to far exceed that number and continue to support our female colleagues."

Prysmian joins the more than 16,000 Women in Manufacturing Association members dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. The organization encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs and network with industry peers.

"This partnership is especially impactful for our current employees and their career trajectory," said Beth Harvey, People Development Senior Manager at Prysmian Group North America. "Each employee can join the Women in Manufacturing Association at no charge to them and take advantage of the development opportunities, trainings and other benefits the organization offers."

Alongside Prysmian's partnership with the Women in Manufacturing Association, the company has also attached significant social ambition goals to its hiring process, including a 50/50 split between women and men in new hiring, commitment to at least 30 percent of senior leadership roles to be held by women and a zero pay gap. The company's global maternal leave policy offers paid parental leave for all new parents in North America regardless of gender or family structure, including a minimum standard of twelve weeks of paid leave for both biological and adoptive mothers.

"Prysmian is committed to celebrating our employees' achievements but also helping advance our female employees and accelerating towards equity for all," said Harvey.

Learn more about Prysmian's DE&I efforts at https://na.prysmiangroup.com/sustainability/our-people/diversity-and-inclusion.

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America's operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

